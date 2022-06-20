Results Archive
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Articles
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
Motocross
High Point
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 25
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Indonesia
Sun Jun 26
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Maitland
Sun Jun 26
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 2
Articles
Best Post-Race Show Ever: High Point

June 20, 2022 7:45am | by: &

Twisted Tea backs our coverage of the Best Post-Race Show Ever from the 2022 High Point National, as Jason Weigandt, Marshal Weltin and Brandon Hartranft talk about the action at round four. Then, hear from the podium finishers in the 450 and 250 class, and a few riders from our media corral.

About Twisted Tea:

Twisted Tea was founded on the belief that a hard iced tea should actually taste like real iced tea. Smooth and refreshing, Twisted Tea is real brewed tea with a 5 percent kick of alcohol. Ask for it wherever you buy beer! Visit www.twistedtea.com. *Must be 21 or older to purchase.

