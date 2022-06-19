Come moto two, Dungey and Roczen got much better starts and hoped to capitalize. Sexton was right behind his teammate but the front two were riding solid. Roczen, know for his first lap speed and line choice, was being bested by Dungey! Six years out of Pro Motocross and Dungey was managing to lead the top of the sport. It was unreal! Roczen took the lead and Sexton moved into second, as Tomac took third from Dungey. After five laps, Sexton jumped around Roczen to take the lead. As Hunter Lawrence was early in the 250 Class, it appeared Sexton might gap the field and go 1-1. But suddenly, through the #3 Yamaha machine went from third to first! Tomac and Sexton swapped positions as Roczen remained in second. Dungey moved into third, not only eyeing a moto podium finish, but he was on par for the overall podium! The #5 was still in the thick of the battle as if it was 2015! Things changed when Plessinger’s right leg was ripped off the pegs by a rut and he began rolling around the track. This gave up fifth to Anderson. It was a bummer to see Plessinger holding his right knee/lower leg in pain, but the #21 moving up a spot would bump Dungey off the overall podium unless the KTM rider could pass Sexton to take over second. Tomac was too far gone for the #23 and the #23 was too far gone for Dungey. However, a moto podium was still in place–until a last-lap push from Roczen allowed the #94 to take third in the race.

Tomac claimed his third moto win of the season, as he and Sexton tied for the overall swapping firsts and seconds. But Tomac’s better finish in moto two officially gave him the win. Tomac’s ability to simply twist the throttle and his endurance over long motos was on full display in his maiden overall win with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team. The #3 became the fourth different overall winner in the first four rounds.

“Moto one, to be honest I was kinda caught off by quite a few lines,” Tomac said. “I was missing some lines in the far side of the track. I was missing an outside rut. …I felt like I was kinda fighting the ruts in moto one. Then moto two, I felt like I had the better lines on the track, and I was able to make things work and make the lines just feel right. Just had good riding in moto two. That was nice for us to finally come forward with the win.”

The 2022 450SX Champion’s 7-4 at the Pro Motocross opener led to some bike setup changes that left him more comfortable at the second round, as he clicked off the moto win at the Hangtown Motocross Classic. He said after the racing Saturday he has been satisfied with the setup since that second round and looks to build going forward.

“I feel like we have been in a good spot since Hangtown,” Tomac said. “Since then I feel like have been able to do our normal thing. Not really searching for a whole lot right now. definitely in a good place.”

Tomac earned his 28th career 450 Class Pro Motocross overall win and moves into second place in the standings.