Seth Hammaker came out swinging at the opening round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship at Fox Raceway and has carried his impressive speed through the first three rounds. Michael Mosiman got his first ever moto win last weekend at Hangtown only to DNF the second moto. He rebounded quickly to snag the fastest lap time in qualifying at Thunder Valley, and was headed to the front in the final moto when bike problems snagged him. And finally, Ryan Dungey continues to find improvements in his return to racing.

We caught up with the three of them after Thunder Valley, here is what they had to say:

Seth Hammaker | 5-15 for 9th overall | 250 Class

Seth Hammaker: In the first moto I got off to a pretty decent start. I was sitting in fourth and got passed by Hunter [Lawrence] a little over halfway through. I ended up fifth in that one and was pretty happy with it. In the second one I had another good start and was in fourth. Unfortunately Nate Thrasher and I got together on the first lap. We both went down and I had to pull into the mechanics area and fix up the bike. I just charged as hard as I could and got back to 15th. I did what I could and I learned a lot today. It was hot and the track was brutal. We’ll keep improving.

Racer X: Is this your first time racing here?

Hammaker: First time here, yeah.

What’d you think of the track?

It was good. There were a lot of different elements out there and it was pretty rutted up. It was pretty technical and I had fun.