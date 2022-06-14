There was plenty of action this weekend at the third round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. After being the pit reporter for the first two rounds, our own jet setter Jason Thomas went to Germany over this past weekend to do TV for the MXGP round at Teutschenthal, while Will Christien handled the pit reporting in Colorado. Knowing he would keep close tabs on the racing stateside, we fired some questions his way to ask some thoughts on Thunder Valley.

So much talk of elevation at Thunder Valley. Overrated? Does it really matter?

Yes, it definitely matters. The motorcycles are way slower, riders are more fatigued than usual and on a hot day, it’s even worse. Now, if you’re asking if the results are all skewed because of it, that’s a different question but the changes in how the bikes feel and riders perform are notable regardless.

Everyone can say "all I need is a start" but what kind of pressure does that put on a guy like Levi Kitchen leading a moto for the first time ever? We see a lot of riders tighten up in that situation.



I think it comes down to preparation. If the work has been done and riders believe in their ability, the start is often the last piece of the puzzle. For those who are less prepared whether from injury or otherwise, it can make things worse. David Vuillemin has a theory that if you’re going to be a seventh-place guy, it’s a much better look to get a bad start and work up to seventh than holeshot and fade to seventh. The result doesn’t change but the optics and overall impression are drastically different. Makes sense.