Jett, it looked like at the end of that moto, everybody in your class was like, we just got to get through this thing. I didn’t feel like anybody was really pushing forward. It was just like, let’s maintain and get it over with. Was that the case for you? Was it elevation, heat? The conditions this weekend were probably the worst of the three so far.

Jett: Yeah. I hate to keep using the sickness, but obviously the altitude is a little bit more. I feel like I didn’t feel it as much because last year I felt fine here. I think it wasn’t the altitude. It was more so this sickness. Just trying to get rid of it because Hunter and I, this week we didn’t do much. We mainly did starts. I think our bodies are just working twice as hard, you could say, during the moto because it’s fighting off this sickness and then riding also. So, it’s a lot on our body, which is annoying because obviously that first moto when Levi was out front, I wanted to keep on pushing and really make him earn that win. But I just got to 15 minutes and I was like, my arms felt like they started not to be there. So, it sucks. I’m hoping this week we can finally get rid of this cold. It’s been a pain in the butt. As of right now, I think I’ve just got to say this sickness is really kicking my butt.

Jett, you’ve been sick this race and the previous race at Hangtown and you’re still winning. So, what does that do for your mindset moving forward? You’re winning even when you’re sick, so how is it going to be when you’re well?

Jett: As of right now, I think it’s just getting lucky. I did put myself in pretty good spots on the start. My fitness is good enough where I can get to 15 minutes and then just ride like I would do for a 40-minute moto. Just use the least amount of energy as possible. So, I’m definitely excited to get back to 100 percent without this sickness, because we see how it went at Pala. So, it will be a lot nicer to get rid of this cold so at least I can fight. Like that first moto and second moto I was kind of like a sitting duck. I got into second and I was just sitting there like, I had nothing for Hunter or Levi just because once I got into second around 15 minutes, I was pretty spent. So, it would be nice to finally get rid of this cold. It’s been a pain in the butt, for sure.