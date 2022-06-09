Nine-time World Champion Tony Cairoli is trying to mix business with pleasure this summer, checking the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship off of his racing bucket list while also slipping into retirement. He's not training as hard as he did in his prime days, but he's still a racer with pride, and he still wants to do well. It's a tricky balance, but Tony seems to be enjoying it all either way. He joined Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas on the Staging Area pre-race show before Hangtown and discussed how this American deal came to be (he revealed that he wanted to race but had to wait on the status of Jeffrey Herlings first before getting the green light from KTM) and how he's adapting to U.S. bikes, tracks, and more.

