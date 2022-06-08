Justin Barcia |10-11 for 10th overall

“I struggled a bit all day, just getting to feel one with the bike and one with the track, so that was unfortunate. I had mediocre starts and got tight arms both motos – I just never got my flow – so it was quite disappointing, I'll be honest. I definitely need to go back to work and figure things out because I don't love starting the season this way, but I know I've been through a lot worse and we'll overcome any little obstacles we have. So, I'm excited for future and brighter races.”

Shane McElrath | 12-14 for 14th overall

“It was a pretty tough day today for me. I kind of was struggling with the track every time I went out, it was a little bit deceiving, and I was off the pace all day. Every time I was out there, I was battling more with the track than I was with any of the guys around me. I think we still have a lot of room to grow and I think that we’re perfectly capable of doing that. I’m excited to get back to work this week and to continue making progress and rebound next weekend.”

250 Class

Jo Shimoda | 5-4 for 4th overall

“While fourth overall is good, it is a bummer because I was riding in a spot that would have landed me on the podium. When I get the good start, I’m able to use my energy to push at the front and I felt really good that second moto. Overall it was a positive day and I want more at the next round.”

Max Vohland | 7-5 for 5th overall

“Today went great, I got fifth overall on the day and I’m sitting eighth in points now, only five points behind the next two guys in front of me, so I’m sitting in a pretty good spot. I definitely improved on starts from last weekend, which helped a lot. I was right up front in that second moto off the start and I rode good. I just need to make a little more improvement, work a little harder this week and keep building that base.”

Levi Kitchen | 6-6 for 6th overall

“We went 6-6 for another top-10 finish today. It’s the same old story – I need to get off the gate better. We’ll be working hard this week to keep improving. I’m looking forward to getting to try again next weekend.”

Said Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 team manager Jensen Hendler:

“Levi had a good result and his second moto start was better than the first, but it’s something we need to continue to work on. If he can get those starts dialed in, I think he can have very good results. Nate struggled with his starts as well and then fell in the second moto. We'll get back to work with him and strive for better results.