#1 Strikes Again
Jett Lawrence claimed the 250 Class overall win at the second round as his 3-1 moto finishes gave the Australian his seventh Pro Motocross overall win. As we hinted towards last week, the defending champion could move up the all-time wins list if he rattles off a handful of overalls this year. Where will Jettson sit on the all-time 125/250cc wins list at the seasons end?
Mosiman's Maiden Moto Win
Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing’s Michael Mosiman claimed his maiden Pro Motocross moto win in moto one. Unfortunately, a crash and tweaked bike and ankle left Mosiman finishing only two full laps in moto two, taking 39th officially. His 1-39 gave him eighth overall.
Who was the last rider to win a moto but not finish on the overall podium? I believe it was Chase Sexton at the 2019 Florida National. Sexton claimed his maiden Pro Motocross moto win that day in the first moto but pulled off quickly off the start of the second moto due to exhaustion. It was extremely hot that day and the sandy track was extra taxing on riders all day long. Sexton’s 1-39 officially that day gave him ninth overall that day.
Mosiman said in the preseason press conference he wanted to win five races this year, and although he did not win the overall there are positives to take away from the day. How many motos will Mosiman win by the end of the year? He earned his maiden Pro Motocross overall podium at Thunder Valley in 2019—could that track also be where he lands his maiden overall win?
Jason Anderson, Finally
In the premier class, Jason Anderson took the win in the first moto and then his third-place finish in the second moto allowed the #21 to finally claim that elusive Pro Motocross overall win. Anderson’s first Pro Motocross win came in his 46th 450 Class event start (following 35 starts in the 250 Class) as the New Mexico native became the 74th different rider to win a Pro Motocross overall in the premier class. The last first-time overall winner was Dylan Ferrandis at last year’s opener. Congrats Team Fried!
Other Random Stats
Brothers Podium (Again)
The Lawrence brothers finished first overall (Jett) and third overall (Hunter) to finish on the overall podium for the second time in a row to start the championship. I believe there are three sets of brothers to land on the same overall podium together on the same day at a Pro Motocross event: the Jones brothers Dewayne and Gary (once in 1973 in the premier class); the Martin brothers of Alex and Jeremy (the most of the trio of brothers with numerous dual podiums in the 250 Class between 2016 through 2018 and twice in 2020); and the Lawrence brothers of Jett and Hunter (once in 2021 and now twice already in 2021). Are the Lawrence siblings each other’s biggest title threats this summer?
3 for #32
Justin Cooper claimed both holeshots in the motos at the second round and he already has three total—his teammate Nick Romano has the only other holeshot.
After struggling at the opener, Cooper rebounded well at round two to claim second overall. it was the 27th time Cooper landed on a Pro Motocross overall podium in his career, which came in his 50th career start. He won the Thunder Valley National in 2021 and in 2020 and finished on the podium in 2019 (second overall) and 2018 (third overall). Will the #32 claim the overall in Colorado for the third consecutive year this weekend?
3 for #1
Jett Lawrence has claimed three wins in the first four motos to start the season. The #1 Honda HRC rider has also led the most laps so far through four motos—42—compared to 11 from Mosiman, 9 from Justin Cooper, and 1 from Nick Romano.
56 for ET3
Tomac claiming the win in moto two means the Colorado native claimed his 56th career 450 Class Pro Motocross moto win. He sits third on the all-time premier class moto wins list, which you can check out below. How many will Tomac have by the season’s end?
All-time premier class moto wins list
- Ricky Carmichael | 141 Moto wins
- Ryan Dungey | 68 Moto wins
- Eli Tomac | 56 Moto wins
- Rick Johnson | 44 Moto wins
- James Stewart | 41 Moto wins
As of June 8, 2022
5 in the 450s
In the 450 Class, there have been five different riders to claim the six total overall podium spots through the first two rounds: only Chase Sexton was on the podium at both rounds. In 2021, Dylan Ferrandis and Ken Roczen finished first and second overall at the opener and then swapped positions at the second round as Aaron Plessinger and Adam Cianciarulo filled the other two podium spots. After finishing 1-1-2-2 in the first four motos, Sexton will continue to lead the 450 Class points after round two.
Two 11ths for #35
In his first go round in the 450 Class, Utah native Garrett Marchbanks has finished 9-12-8-13 to earn two 11th overall finishes at the first two rounds and sits tenth in the standings. The “Manchild” seems to be adapting to the YZ450F well and might be someone to keep an eye on this summer as he hopes to continue to battle for top ten finishes.
Awards
FMF Privateer Power Award: Marshal Weltin
Weltin finished 16-15 for 15th overall on a GasGas MC 450F.
Marshal Weltin takes the FMF Privateer Power Award
RC Battery Hard Charger Award: Benny Bloss
Benny Bloss going 35-17 in 450 Moto 1 for the RC Hard Charger Award
Rider Vlogs
Jason Anderson/Team Fried
Raw Moto
Check out our guy Tim Journet’s infield access videos below to watch nearly 20 minutes of raw footage from round two.
250 Class
450 Class
Quotes From Around The Paddock
450 Class
Ken Roczen | 3-4 for 4th overall
“Just a so-so weekend at Hangtown. I wasn’t very comfortable on the track all day. A third and a fourth isn’t the goal, but tough weekends are also good for you as they make you stronger depending on how you look at them. I had way too many close calls, which isn’t my style at all, so at least we left safe and sound—and still second in the championship. We simply weren’t there this weekend, to put up a legit fight. My team and I are going to work on getting more comfortable this week so I’m able to charge forward.”
Christian Craig | 5-5 for 5th overall
“The day was pretty good at Hangtown. I qualified inside the top five and then went into the motos pretty confident from last week. I ended up getting a pretty good start in both motos and running fifth, but I was just off the pace of the top four. Finishing 5-5 on the day is nothing to be too bummed about, but I’m not crazy happy – I want more. We’ll take it though, and move on to Thunder Valley.”
Said Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 team manager Jeremy Coker:
"Christian was really consistent, going 5-5 for fifth overall. So, it was a good day and good progress in the right direction.”
Antonio Cairoli | 7-6 for 6th overall
“We improved a little bit from last week, so I'm pretty happy with the result. We still need to work a little bit on the speed in the first laps of the race. The first three-to-four laps, I cannot really get in the rhythm. After 10 minutes of the moto, I feel like I can stay there. I feel that we improve every week, and we try to improve the bike also. We got some testing in last week, and this coming week we're going to do some more testing. Hopefully we can improve another little bit before the next race.”
Ryan Dungey | 6-7 for 7th overall
“First moto was decent, I got a pretty good start and then just kind of hung around in fifth or sixth, and just saw the guys in front of me. I wanted to go, I just couldn't pick up the pace and get them, but I was happy with the ride. We tried to make some changes for the second moto but we went the wrong way. I had a good start, battled with Tony a lot and ultimately put another two motos in the bank to physically get fitter and stronger as we start building. I’m just trying to get better and better.”
Aaron Plessinger | 9-8 for 8th overall
“Today was tough. Coming in with a little bit of a sickness, I didn't feel too well, but I was able to make it a good day. First moto, I was running really good after a good start and unfortunately, I fell down. I got back up and finished 10th. In the second moto, I didn't get the start I wanted and then I came through the pack a little bit. It was going good and then I kind of kind of died out there at the end. Overall, we're getting better every weekend and that's all I can really ask for.”
Joey Savatgy | 11-9 for 9th overall
“I’m very pleased with the ninth-place result this weekend. My goal for the race was to get comfortable being in real race scenarios again and leave Hangtown healthy. All things considered, I achieved those goals and the team was pleased with my performance so today was an overall success for us. I know I’m only going to get faster and more comfortable on the bike as the season goes on, so there’s no need to try and rush things early.”
Justin Barcia |10-11 for 10th overall
“I struggled a bit all day, just getting to feel one with the bike and one with the track, so that was unfortunate. I had mediocre starts and got tight arms both motos – I just never got my flow – so it was quite disappointing, I'll be honest. I definitely need to go back to work and figure things out because I don't love starting the season this way, but I know I've been through a lot worse and we'll overcome any little obstacles we have. So, I'm excited for future and brighter races.”
Shane McElrath | 12-14 for 14th overall
“It was a pretty tough day today for me. I kind of was struggling with the track every time I went out, it was a little bit deceiving, and I was off the pace all day. Every time I was out there, I was battling more with the track than I was with any of the guys around me. I think we still have a lot of room to grow and I think that we’re perfectly capable of doing that. I’m excited to get back to work this week and to continue making progress and rebound next weekend.”
250 Class
Jo Shimoda | 5-4 for 4th overall
“While fourth overall is good, it is a bummer because I was riding in a spot that would have landed me on the podium. When I get the good start, I’m able to use my energy to push at the front and I felt really good that second moto. Overall it was a positive day and I want more at the next round.”
Max Vohland | 7-5 for 5th overall
“Today went great, I got fifth overall on the day and I’m sitting eighth in points now, only five points behind the next two guys in front of me, so I’m sitting in a pretty good spot. I definitely improved on starts from last weekend, which helped a lot. I was right up front in that second moto off the start and I rode good. I just need to make a little more improvement, work a little harder this week and keep building that base.”
Levi Kitchen | 6-6 for 6th overall
“We went 6-6 for another top-10 finish today. It’s the same old story – I need to get off the gate better. We’ll be working hard this week to keep improving. I’m looking forward to getting to try again next weekend.”
Said Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 team manager Jensen Hendler:
“Levi had a good result and his second moto start was better than the first, but it’s something we need to continue to work on. If he can get those starts dialed in, I think he can have very good results. Nate struggled with his starts as well and then fell in the second moto. We'll get back to work with him and strive for better results.
Seth Hammaker | 8-8 for 7th overall
“It was fun getting to know Hangtown and I really enjoyed racing here. I didn’t ride great in the first moto, but the second moto felt much better even after I went down. I’ll be working on those starts and a little more intensity so I can really go after a podium finish.”
Michael Mosiman | 1-39 for 8th overall
“Wow, what a day it was! Huge shoutout to the team, they put in the work this week and got my bike feeling sweet. I felt good in qualifying, I felt good in the first moto and even the second moto. Riding the wave with the fans, it was really cool. I was stoked to be able to get my first moto-win here at Hangtown. All-in-all, I’m stoked. I’m even proud of putting myself into a good position for the second one. It’s not easy to follow that up and to be in fourth-place early on is a really good position for me but unfortunately, I went down and bent the bike up, and bent my body up a bit, but we’ll be back stronger for Thunder Valley.”
Stilez Robertson | 11-7 for 9th overall
“It started off a little rough, just not feeling where I should be. First moto was okay; I came through the pack after a bad start. Watching between motos, we figured out some things to tweak on the bike and we got it set right. It took me a little bit to get going but I finished seventh in the second moto, which is closer to where I want to be. The main goal is two good starts so we're going to keep building. There's 21 motos to go.”
Nick Romano | 10-9 for 10th overall
“It was another good day, and getting 10th overall in my second pro race is awesome. I’m happy with how the team and I progressed throughout the entire day and I am already fired up for next weekend.”
Nate Thrasher | 14-14 for 13th overall
“It was a tough day, to say the least. I didn’t have the best starts, and I couldn’t get into a flow. We’ll keep our head up and be ready to fight again in Lakewood.”
Said Hendler:
“Nate struggled with his starts as well and then fell in the second moto. We'll get back to work with him and strive for better results.
Matthew LeBlanc | 18-12 for 14th overall
“I ended up 18-12 today, but I’m glad I was finally able to show some speed and run in the top 10 for a little. We’ll keep working, and I’m excited to see where we end up next weekend.”
Said Hendler:
“Our rookies had a good day, with Romano going 10-9, which for his second pro race ever was phenomenal. We’re proud of him and all the hard work that he's put in and feel that moving forward, he's just going to continue to get better. He's a savage, and he's going to get stuff done; we're excited to help him do that. I think LeBlanc shows promise as well, and we will continue to work hard with him and do what we have to do to help him get better results. We're happy with his progression and look forward to better results with him. With the improvements we saw at Hangtown, we’re excited about the future. We'll keep working hard and go get it in Denver.”
Jalek Swoll | 9-DNS for 15th overall
“This was my first time riding this track and I had a really good start in Moto 1. I was running top-three for most of the race and my fitness and speed felt good but the crash that I had from Pala kind of just beat me down today. My shoulder wasn’t ready to go but we still showed up and put our best foot forward and it kind of gave up on me in the later stages of the day. Trying to get this thing fully 100 percent for Thunder Valley to do the same things. We're in a good spot, we just have to keep pushing away.”
Pierce Brown | 39-10 for 16th overall
“I'm a little bit sore after today, I had a big get-off in my first moto. I was running mid-pack and just made a mistake and I couldn’t finish. Second moto, I was pretty banged up but we came back and dug through it to salvage a 10th. We're just going to re-set and get ready for next week.”