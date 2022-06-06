The second round of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship has come and gone. Both classes provided several talking points from passes, crashes, track conditions, and privateers. As such, we fired off some questions to long-time professional racer Jason Thomas to get his take on all things Hangtown Motocross Classic.

Eli Tomac came to life in the second moto. Explain the inside info you discovered about his performance.

With Eli injuring his knee at the Atlanta round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, I don’t believe that he got as much outdoor testing time as he would have liked. That means that they are likely testing a bit at each round. Remember, Eli had never raced the Yamaha in a motocross race before the opening round. I spoke to his suspension technician, Ricki Gilmour, and he shared that they switched to an air fork for this race, and it felt much better. It should be noted that Eli also ran an air fork at Hangtown in 2015, winning the race by over a minute and a half (with a best lap time of five seconds better than anyone else). As they are still sorting out unfamiliar territory with this motorcycle on different tracks, I would expect some growing pains along the way.

Chase Sexton didn't win this time, but he was right in it. Did a solid round two actually bolster the look of his title aspirations?

I think it did. He has been so good at Fox Raceway in the past, I wasn’t really sure if it was something we could depend on as a real indicator. Backing the performance up at Hangtown went a long way in making this seem more real. The tough part is that his main competition also looked a lot better, too. Ken Roczen was still solid, Jason Anderson got his first overall win, and Tomac was lights out in that second moto. If Sexton is going to win this title, he will have to earn it.