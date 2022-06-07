Well, all in all not a bad day though because you won that first moto. You’ve had moments in the past where you’re up front and something has happened, but you had no issues at all in this one. Was that in your mind at all or were you just riding out there?

I mean, obviously you have to manage the lead. I don’t know if it was entering my mind, but I was just putting in solutions. I’ve learned from other times and I’m trying to learn always, every weekend. I did just that, stayed focused on my race. At one point, with four or five laps to go, I was like, "You know what, If someone catches me, so be it. If I get caught, so be it," and I let go of the fear. If you have a fear of getting caught and passed, then you’re not worrying about what you need to worry about. That was huge, letting that go and letting my natural ability take over.

How’d it feel to finally get it done?

Oh, it felt great! It was cool. To do it here, my first win, it was really cool. A little bit, I was like, "Man, am I celebrating too much?"

No!

[Laughs] Just because it’s just one moto. But it’s cool and it means a lot. My mechanic Jay [Burgess] has been wrenching for something like twenty years, and that was his first moto win too.

That’s really cool that you did it together. How cool was it that you won here, at Hangtown, in front of your hometown fans?

It’s super cool. I saw a lot of childhood friends today and a lot of people who supported me. I was getting cheered on around the whole track, and that meant something to me. To do it here in front of my mom and dad, it was a really sweet moment to be able to celebrate with all my friends and see so many friendly faces. My best friend Jared was here, I haven’t seen him in a little bit. When we were ten, we were like, "Man, maybe someday I’ll be racing this thing." We’d come to this race and it’s crazy to be out here now.