Get up close and personal with some of the best action from the 450 class at the opening round of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. From Honda HRC teammates Chase Sexton and Ken Roczen battling for the win, to Eli Tomac, Ryan Dungey, and Antonio Cairoli having legendary battles together, and so much more.

Our own Tom Journet was behind the lens to capture it all and give you some key insights from the race you may have missed over the weekend.