What was the sense of urgency when Justin Cooper gets the holeshot and you see Jett take right after him? It looked like you were just kind of toying around a couple laps. What was the sense of urgency not to let those guys get away and to make a couple quick moves, knowing that the track was a bit slick, and it was easy to make a mistake? How tough was that?

Hunter: Very. I’m like, “I’ve got to get these guys as fast as I can.” Just try not to let them get away. I just tried to go as fast as I could. It was tough. The track was very… there were so many lines, but it was really one lined in a sense that the fastest line around the track was the one that worked best. So, it was tough.

A fantastic start. Everything came to you. You made smart decisions today, but can you think of one moment where you were like, “Man, that was dumb?” Were there any mistakes that you made by yourself, or did you force the issue?

Hunter: Actually, no. I’m happy with how it started. Obviously, I would have bettered my start, you know, prepped the gate a little differently. But that’s about the only thing I would change, really. Both motos I was doing my best of my ability. I’m healthy, fit, love the bike, and ready for Hangtown next week.

Jett, you got a second place-start in both motos. Looked so close in that second one. You guys were almost side by side. You did get inched out by Romano in that second one. Was that a shocker to see the rookie up there out front?

Jett Lawrence: No, not really. Every now and then you get a little lucky. The blind squirrel finds an acorn. Those bikes are pretty fast, so it helps. I was pumped. Going second, second on both of the starts, that’s like a holeshot for me, I feel like. First obviously I had Justin and at the start, like you said, I was kind of a little bit playing around, just kind of seeing where I could get him and then I found the spot. I was getting him in that same spot the last three races we’ve had there. It’s kind of like my go-to spot almost for passing Justin. Then Romano was able to find a few laps behind, but I think it was maybe fourth or fifth, I was able to find a spot and then capitalize on it. Then from there it was almost difficult because I had to set a pace where I could last the whole race and not make any mistakes. It was hard because I had no one else. I got a bit of a gap and then you’re riding by yourself. So, you kind of get a little bit bored and that stuff. I made a couple of mistakes but was able to bring it home safe.