Listen: PulpMX Fantasy 2022 Supercross Review Podcast

Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew review the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy 2022 supercross review podcast file directly or listen in the embed player below.

Salt Lake City Supercross top PulpMX Fantasy points earning riders:

250SX Class

Nate Thrasher (1st)| 52 points

450SX Class

Bryson Gardner (16th) | 52 points

Note: 52 is the max PulpMX Fantasy score a rider can gain on any weekend.

