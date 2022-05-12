Results Archive
Supercross
Denver
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
Australian MX
Wodonga
Articles
GNCC
Hoosier
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Josh Toth
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
MXGP of
Italy
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Stephen Rubini
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun May 15
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 21
Articles
Listen: PulpMX Fantasy 2022 Supercross Review Podcast

May 12, 2022 1:10pm | by:
Listen: PulpMX Fantasy 2022 Supercross Review Podcast

Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew review the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy 2022 supercross review podcast file directly or listen in the embed player below.

Salt Lake City Supercross top PulpMX Fantasy points earning riders:

250SX Class

Nate Thrasher (1st)| 52 points

450SX Class

Bryson Gardner (16th) | 52 points

Note: 52 is the max PulpMX Fantasy score a rider can gain on any weekend.

PulpMX Fantasy is free to play but if you want the opportunity to win prizes, sign up for the Championship League. Visit pulpmxfantasy.com to sign up today!

With the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship beginning May 28, make sure to sign up before then!

