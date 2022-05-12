Watch: Full Hoosier GNCC Motorcycle Highlights & Results
May 12, 2022 12:20pm | by: Mitch Kendra
The sixth round (of 13) of the 2022 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series took place over the weekend at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana. Watch full motorcycle (youth, WXC, Pro) coverage from the Hoosier GNCC.
Hoosier GNCC Results
Overall
GNCC
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ben Kelley
|02:59:00.958
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
|2
|Trevor Bollinger
|03:02:47.496
|Morganton, NC
|Husqvarna
|3
|Josh Toth
|03:03:11.039
|Winstead, CT
|KTM
|4
|Jordan Ashburn
|03:03:21.279
|Cookeville, TN
|Husqvarna
|5
|Craig Delong
|03:03:23.350
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
XC2
GNCC
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|03:07:18.859
|Kawasaki
|2
|Angus Riordan
|03:08:05.176
|Woodland, CA
|KTM
|3
|Liam Draper
|03:09:36.534
|Auckland
|KTM
|4
|Ryder Lafferty
|03:09:41.570
|Millville, NJ
|GasGas
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|03:10:26.158
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
XC3
GNCC
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jake Froman
|03:19:53.806
|Lynnville, IN
|Husqvarna
|2
|Hunter Neuwirth
|03:20:25.917
|Plantation, FL
|KTM
|3
|Zack Hayes
|03:20:59.577
|Sumter, SC
|KTM
|4
|Max Fernandez
|02:58:12.290
|Ottsville, PA
|GasGas
|5
|Dakoda Devore
|02:58:46.977
|Uhrichsville, OH
|KTM
WXC
GNCC
Hoosier - WXC RaceMay 7, 2022
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Korie Steede
|02:06:29.460
|Beloit, OH
|KTM
|2
|Brandy Richards
|02:07:05.371
|KTM
|3
|Rachael Archer
|02:08:46.857
|Yamaha
|4
|Tayla Jones
|02:09:21.019
|Yass
|Husqvarna
|5
|Shelby A Turner
|02:15:45.892
|Barons, AB
|KTM
Championship Standings
Overall
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|180
|2
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|115
|3
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|114
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|102
|5
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|83
XC2
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|151
|2
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|129
|3
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|102
|4
|Ruy Barbosa
|101
|5
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|92
XC3
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|151
|2
|Hunter Neuwirth
|Plantation, FL
|128
|3
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|126
|4
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|110
|5
|Max Fernandez
|Ottsville, PA
|94
WXC
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|152
|2
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|145
|3
|Rachael Archer
|138
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|106
|5
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|93
And check out the eMTB highlights from the Hoosier GNCC below as well.
