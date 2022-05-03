Brandon Hartranft | 11th

"I felt really good qualifying, I think I was eleventh, about .5 seconds off of fifth place which I'm happy with. The heat race went smooth, but in the main event, I picked a far outside gate just to get a good rut. But then I just butchered the start. It upset me because I knew I shouldn’t be that far back. I was in about 18th and then fought my way back to eleventh. I'm not happy about eleventh, but we'll take the positives out of the day. We're looking forward to the last round and I'll fight to hold eighth place in championship points."

Justin Bogle | 22nd

"Qualifying started out pretty well, I felt comfortable and got up to speed quickly. Then, it was not a great heat race. I had a fall, came together with another rider, and just barely made the main event. The main event was pretty much a wash. The silver lining here is we're healthy and will go again next weekend in Salt Lake City and wrap this season up."

Adam Enticknap | DNQ for main event

"I've been trying to work on my starts during the week and get it figured out, but I just haven't found the right technique to get out of the gate. I went into the LCQ, I was around eighth and was moving forward. I made a mistake in the sand section. My rear tire slipped out from under me. The track was really dry and hardpack, but it was on me. I was trying to get to the inside and make a pass and it just slid out from under me. After I crashed somebody came up and hit me so that was the end of my night."

Said Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki team manager Dustin Pipes:

"We didn't ride to our potential. Adam had three pretty big falls today which put him behind the eight ball. Justin had an issue right at the start of the main that he tried to ride through, but it just kept getting worse. He rode great all day, all through practice. He was top of the board at one point, and it was looking to be a good day for him. It's just a bummer that it ended this way. It's on the team and we'll regroup and do better for him so we can finish this season on a high note. Brandon's locked in a pretty tight points battle for eighth. We go into the final round up three points on the ninth-place rider, and that's a place we want to keep. For Brandon to be in eighth in the points is a big deal, especially considering the growth that he's shown since last year. So I’m pumped for him."