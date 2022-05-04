I got a report from the pits on the track from one rider: “It’s absolute dog shit, I will cast my vote that way without a shadow of a doubt. F**ks sake.”

So, yeah, the less said about a Denver race that featured an injury-depleted field on a poop track, the better. It is what it is. Let’s get one more race in here and move on to the great outdoors! Ok then, onto more general topics!

Jason Anderson got his third win in a row in dominating fashion. With Eli Tomac hurt, Anderson’s on another level than the other guys and he’s fully rolling right now. Seeing as how well he’s riding and seeing as how SLC is at elevation this weekend, and Jason’s been riding at elevation in New Mexico, I like his chances to make it four in a row this weekend. I’ve written all year long about how well he’s ridden and how this is amazing so I’m not going to say the following to shit on him, okay?

I just want to point out that if Jason wins this weekend, that’ll tie him for wins on the season with Tomac at seven and also pull him to just nine points back of Tomac in the standings (Tomac is sitting this weekend out with a knee injury, more on that in a minute). He’ll also have led more laps than ET and yeah, years from now historians of the sport like Lane Weigandt will be looking at the vault and think, ‘Wow, Jason Anderson and Eli Tomac had a hell of a battle in 2022’. And it will look like that on paper, but watching the whole thing, Tomac was the man to me. He was better than Jason most weekends when it mattered, he didn’t crash out, he didn’t make some emotional mistakes and yeah, GREAT year by Anderson but give me Tomac’s season ten times out ten, you know?

But Jason’s been significantly better than anyone else out there this year.