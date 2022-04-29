Results Archive
Supercross
Atlanta
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
Supercross
Foxborough
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kevin Horgmo
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat Apr 30
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Wodonga
Sun May 1
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat May 7
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 7
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun May 8
Articles
Full Schedule

Weege Show: World Turned Crazy

April 29, 2022 7:50pm | by:

Jason Weigandt does not walk and talk in this video. He just had ACL surgery. All he can do is sit and talk about the Denver SX, and Ryan Dungey coming out of retirement, and the wind that cancelled Friday practice (which hasn't happened in 17 years) and the Yamaha LCQ Challenge (which hasn't ever happened)....wait is this just the pain meds talking? The Weege Show is presented by the Honda CRF250R, lighter, faster and stronger for 2022.Plus, it's now championship proven by Jett Lawrence!

Read Now
June 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now