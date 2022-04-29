Results Archive
Supercross
Atlanta
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
Supercross
Foxborough
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kevin Horgmo
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Live Now
Supercross
Denver
Articles
450SX Combined Qualifying
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Heat 1
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Vince Friese
Full Results
Upcoming
Australian MX
Wodonga
Sun May 1
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat May 7
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 7
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun May 8
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun May 15
Articles
Full Schedule
Race Day Feed: Denver

Race Day Feed Denver

April 29, 2022 7:10pm
by:

Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you bright and early from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, 16th round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

MORNING REPORT

It's already been eventful here in Denver and we haven't seen a single gate drop yet. It’s apparently been a windy April here, and yesterday put an exclamation point that. The wind was so strong many of the teams had to take down their canopies, and just about anything that could catch the wind either took flight or got blown over. Not a good day for toupee wearers in Denver! Not a good day for free practices or the Yamaha LCQ Challenge, either—both were cancelled. Fortunately the Yamaha LCQ Challenge will get squeezed in next week in Salt Lake City. Also falling in the fortunate category, the crew here in Denver worked their tails off through the night to repair the damage from yesterday’s windstorm and as of now, things are much calmer than yesterday. Let’s hope that continues to be the case!

You know Eli Tomac is hoping for a calm day, as he’s poised to clinch his second Monster Energy 450SX Championship. Same goes for his teammate in the 250SX West Class, Christian Craig, who has a shot at wrapping up his first supercross title today. All Tomac has to do, no matter what Anderson does, is finish 14th or better. If Anderson doesn’t win, Tomac doesn’t even have to finish fourteenth, but the chances of Tomac finishing even outside the top ten are pretty slim. Craig has it a little tougher, but he’s still looking good. If he wins tonight, which he’s already done plenty this season, he wins the title, period. We’ll see if these Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha teammates are both crowned later on today.

As far as the track goes, we'll see if it dries out. It's not dry rought now, but the wind was blowing hard all day yesterday and it’s probably not going to be completely still all day today. At the moment though, it's not tearing apart banners and sending small children tumbling through the air. Practice is set to begin shortly, so check back soon for a report on how things are beginning to play out here in Denver. 

Eli Tomac is looking good to clinch his second 450SX Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championsip.
Eli Tomac is looking good to clinch his second 450SX Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championsip. Align Media

Practice – Session One

In the first 250 A qualifier Jo Shimoda was quick initially, but Christian Craig quickly shot to the top of the board with a 52.751. Shimoda immediately responded, logging a 50.858, then lowered it again to a 48.851. Then he went down! He seemed fine though and rejoined the session. Craig meanwhile, had been circulating at a medium pace, than put his head down and went for a fast lap. He was looking good too, but went down in the sand section. Toward the end of the session Hunter Lawrence logged a 48.211 to take over the top spot, and while Craig was able to put in another fast lap, his 48.324 wasn’t quite fast enough to end the session fastest. Lawrence stayed on top, Craig was second, Shimoda third (48.779), Garrett Marchbanks fourth (48.805), and Michael Mosiman was fifth fastest (49.455).

  • AL2_5045 Align Media
  • AL2_5467_(1) Align Media
  • AL2_5637 Align Media

When the 450s rolled out it was Cooper Webb fast early, but Chase Sexton, who was looking great out there, displaced him with a 48.244. Jason Anderson seemed to struggle a bit during the first half of this session. He crashed, then later made a mistake and went into the Tuff Blocks in a berm. His times weren’t close to the leaders, either. Finally he was able to put in a good lap, logging a 46.808, which put him on top. It looked like he’d stay there too, until Sexton snuck in another heater on the final lap, recording a 46.441. Eli Tomac never really seemed to find his groove out there. He didn’t look particularly smooth, over-jumped a few sections, and was in the mechanics area a few times. He was never near the fastest times either, and ended up fifth fastest with a 47.470. Benny Bloss was absent in this qualifier, and will miss today's action due to testing positive for Covid earlier this week.

Justin Bogle had a little fun after nearly going down in some Tuff Blocks, and pulled a huge whip right after.
Justin Bogle had a little fun after nearly going down in some Tuff Blocks, and pulled a huge whip right after. Align Media

It should be noted that times will most likely speed up in the second session. The riders normally have a free practice to learn the track, but not this time. Free practice was scheduled for yesterday afternoon due to today’s early start (today is a day race), but it was so windy holding practice wasn’t possible. The track, so far, doesn’t look bad either. Yesterday the wind had dried it way out, but right now it doesn’t look anything like yesterday’s parched lake bed.

Supercross

Denver - 450SX Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
Empower Field at Mile High
Denver, CO United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Mitchell Oldenburg 48.4830 Alvord, TX United States Honda CRF450R
2Adam Enticknap 49.7280 Lompoc, CA United States Suzuki RM-Z450
3Gared Steinke 50.9800 Woodland, CA United States Husqvarna TC 250
4Alex Ray 51.1150 Jackson, TN United States Honda CRF450R
5Austin Politelli 51.2860 Menifee, CA United States Honda CRF450R
Full Results
Supercross

Denver - 450SX Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Empower Field at Mile High
Denver, CO United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Chase Sexton 46.4410 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
2Jason Anderson 46.8080 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
3Marvin Musquin 47.2020 La Reole France KTM 450 SX-F
4Justin Barcia 47.4490 Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F
5Eli Tomac 47.4700 Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results
Supercross

Denver - 250SX West Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Empower Field at Mile High
Denver, CO United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Hunter Lawrence 48.2110 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
2Christian Craig 48.3240 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
3Jo Shimoda 48.7790 Suzuka Japan Kawasaki KX250
4Garrett Marchbanks 48.8050 Coalville, UT United States Yamaha YZ250F
5Michael Mosiman 49.4550 Sebastopol, CA United States GasGas MC 250F
Full Results
Supercross

Denver - 250SX West Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
Empower Field at Mile High
Denver, CO United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jerry Robin
51.3980 Hamel, MN United States GasGas MC 250F
2Alexander Nagy 53.1470 Richmond, IL United States KTM 250 SX-F
3Preston Taylor 53.2480 Hastings, NE United States Kawasaki KX250
4McClellan Hile 53.7950 Atascadero, CA United States Honda CRF250R
5Colby Copp 53.8700 Los Banos, CA United States GasGas MC 250F
Full Results

Practice – Session Two

After Jerry Robin dominated the 250 B qualifier, Jalek Swoll kicked off the second 250 A qualifier by nabbing the holeshot in the mock start, and times were almost immediately quicker than they were in the first qualifier. Craig was first to set a fast time, but Lawrence wasted no time in knocking him off. This would mark the beginning of a stopwatch slugfest that lasted the entire session. Lawrence didn’t let up, just throwing down fast lap after fast lap, and finally took a break after he dipped below the 46-second range with a 45.959. Next on top was Craig with a 45.983, followed by a 45.676 from Lawrence, and followed by a 45.405 from Craig. It went on like this, with neither rider willing to yield. Finally, Lawrence set a 45.252, which wouldn’t be topped. When the checkers came out Lawrence and Craig were the only two riders under 46 seconds, but Garrett Marchbanks snuck in a quickie right at the end, a 45.872, to take third. Shimoda (46.395) and Mosiman (46.402) rounded out the top five.

Supercross

Denver - 250SX West Group B Qualifying 2

Live Now
Empower Field at Mile High
Denver, CO United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jerry Robin
47.6720 Hamel, MN United States GasGas MC 250F
2Alexander Nagy 49.1970 Richmond, IL United States KTM 250 SX-F
3Preston Taylor 49.7590 Hastings, NE United States Kawasaki KX250
4McClellan Hile 49.9330 Atascadero, CA United States Honda CRF250R
5Joshua Greco Joshua Greco50.0770 Valparaiso, IN United States Kawasaki KX250
Full Results
Supercross

Denver - 250SX West Group A Qualifying 2

Live Now
Empower Field at Mile High
Denver, CO United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Hunter Lawrence 45.2520 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
2Christian Craig 45.4050 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
3Garrett Marchbanks 45.8720 Coalville, UT United States Yamaha YZ250F
4Jo Shimoda 46.3950 Suzuka Japan Kawasaki KX250
5Michael Mosiman 46.4020 Sebastopol, CA United States GasGas MC 250F
Full Results
Supercross

Denver - 250SX West Combined Qualifying

Live Now
Empower Field at Mile High
Denver, CO United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Hunter Lawrence 45.2520 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
2Christian Craig 45.4050 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
3Garrett Marchbanks 45.8720 Coalville, UT United States Yamaha YZ250F
4Jo Shimoda 46.3950 Suzuka Japan Kawasaki KX250
5Michael Mosiman 46.4020 Sebastopol, CA United States GasGas MC 250F
Full Results

Mitch Oldenburg was fastest in the 450B group with a 46.426, with Adam Enticknap, Austin Politelli, Alex Ray, and Kevin Moranz rounding out the top five.

Jason Anderson came out of the gate firing in the final 450 A qualifier, taking the fake holeshot and putting down several fast laps immediately. As a result, he recorded a 45.718 right away. It didn’t stand, however, as Musquin turned a 45.136, only to see Chase Sexton rocket to the top with a 45.055. Justin Bogle had a big moment when he landed on the side of the track, hit a Tuff Block, and almost went down. Fortunately he recovered and gave a quick, funny fist pump to the crowd, then threw a big whip off the next triple.

  • AL2_5328 Align Media
  • AL2_5119 Align Media
  • AL2_5056 Align Media

At the top of the heap Anderson and Sexton were going to war with lap times, and Eli Tomac eventually joined in, with all three riders becoming the first to dip into the 45-second range. Tomac looked much better in this session and was riding more aggressively. As the session neared an end Tomac, after several attempts, put in a scorching lap to take over second place with a 44.677, but it wasn’t quite fast enough to nip Sexton’s 44.624. Anderson was absolutely going for it on the last lap, but lost it in the sand section, ruining his last-lap heroics.

Chase Sexton was flying in qualifying.
Chase Sexton was flying in qualifying. Align Media
Supercross

Denver - 450SX Group A Qualifying 2

Live Now
Empower Field at Mile High
Denver, CO United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Chase Sexton 44.6240 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
2Eli Tomac 44.6770 Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
3Jason Anderson 44.7110 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
4Marvin Musquin 44.7320 La Reole France KTM 450 SX-F
5Cooper Webb 45.5590 Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results
Supercross

Denver - 450SX Group B Qualifying 2

Live Now
Empower Field at Mile High
Denver, CO United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Mitchell Oldenburg 46.4260 Alvord, TX United States Honda CRF450R
2Adam Enticknap 47.4270 Lompoc, CA United States Suzuki RM-Z450
3Austin Politelli 47.9380 Menifee, CA United States Honda CRF450R
4Alex Ray 48.0510 Jackson, TN United States Honda CRF450R
5Kevin Moranz 48.2100 Topeka, KS United States KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results
Supercross

Denver - 450SX Group C Qualifying 2

Live Now
Empower Field at Mile High
Denver, CO United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Marshal Weltin 47.9780 Ubly, MI United States Yamaha YZ250F
2Max Miller 48.0950 Springfield, OR United States KTM 250 SX-F
3Cheyenne Harmon 48.3270 Ovilla, TX United States Honda CRF450R
4Chase Marquier 48.4190 Newcastle, OK United States Yamaha YZ250F
5Josh Cartwright 48.4700 Tallahassee, FL United States Kawasaki KX450
Full Results
Supercross

Denver - 450SX Combined Qualifying

Live Now
Empower Field at Mile High
Denver, CO United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Chase Sexton 44.6240 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
2Eli Tomac 44.6770 Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
3Jason Anderson 44.7110 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
4Marvin Musquin 44.7320 La Reole France KTM 450 SX-F
5Cooper Webb 45.5590 Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results
Eli Tomac is on the verge of clinching his second Monster Energy AMA 450SX Championship.
Eli Tomac is on the verge of clinching his second Monster Energy AMA 450SX Championship.

250SX Heat One

Christian Craig kicked off the first gate drop of the day with a holeshot, with Dominique Thury on his tail. Craig immediately started getting away while Thury fell under fire from Jo Shimoda, who made the move into second after a couple laps. Thury then felt pressure from Vince Friese and Derek Kelley but hung tough for quite a while. Every time it looked like Friese was going to throw it inside, Thury would squirt away. Finally Friese pulled alongside of Thury in the sand section and made the pass in the next corner. On the final lap there was a great battle for the final transfer spot. Jesse Flock was in the final transfer spot but made a mistake, which put him on the business end of a block pass from Jerry Robin, who’d gone down on the first lap. Unfortunately for both of them, Flock got ripped from his bike and his legs got caught in Robin’s rear wheel. Just like that, they were both out of it. Flock was finally able to get back up and on his bike. Craig went on to win by a mile, with Shimoda, Friese, Thury, Nate Thrasher, Derek Kelley, Jy Roberts, Devin Harriman, and McClellan Hile filling the remaining transfer spots.

Supercross

Denver - 250SX West Heat 1

Live Now
Empower Field at Mile High
Denver, CO United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Christian Craig 9 Laps0:47.523 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
2Jo Shimoda +09.6460:48.282 Suzuka Japan Kawasaki KX250
3Vince Friese +17.5320:48.658 Cape Girardeau, MO United States Honda CRF250R
4Dominique Thury +19.2270:48.831 Schneeberg Germany Yamaha YZ250F
5Nate Thrasher +19.6720:48.119 Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

250SX Heat Two

Hunter Lawrence holeshot this one with Carson Brown, Michael Mosiman, and Jalek Swoll following. Mosiman immediately went on the offensive and snagged second about a lap in. Mosiman was flying and after a lap had closed in on Lawrence, although he wasn’t close enough to show him a wheel. He kept creeping forward but after a few laps he went down all by himself in a corner. He remounted right away after losing two spots and quickly got those spots back, but Lawrence was gone. Lawrence took the win with Mosiman, Garrett Marchbanks, Chris Blose, Swoll, Brown, Robbie Wageman, Mitchell Harrison, and Ryan Surrat filling out the final transfer spots.

Read Now
June 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now