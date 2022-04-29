Race Day Feed: Denver

Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you bright and early from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, 16th round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
MORNING REPORT
It's already been eventful here in Denver and we haven't seen a single gate drop yet. It’s apparently been a windy April here, and yesterday put an exclamation point that. The wind was so strong many of the teams had to take down their canopies, and just about anything that could catch the wind either took flight or got blown over. Not a good day for toupee wearers in Denver! Not a good day for free practices or the Yamaha LCQ Challenge, either—both were cancelled. Fortunately the Yamaha LCQ Challenge will get squeezed in next week in Salt Lake City. Also falling in the fortunate category, the crew here in Denver worked their tails off through the night to repair the damage from yesterday’s windstorm and as of now, things are much calmer than yesterday. Let’s hope that continues to be the case!
You know Eli Tomac is hoping for a calm day, as he’s poised to clinch his second Monster Energy 450SX Championship. Same goes for his teammate in the 250SX West Class, Christian Craig, who has a shot at wrapping up his first supercross title today. All Tomac has to do, no matter what Anderson does, is finish 14th or better. If Anderson doesn’t win, Tomac doesn’t even have to finish fourteenth, but the chances of Tomac finishing even outside the top ten are pretty slim. Craig has it a little tougher, but he’s still looking good. If he wins tonight, which he’s already done plenty this season, he wins the title, period. We’ll see if these Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha teammates are both crowned later on today.
As far as the track goes, we'll see if it dries out. It's not dry rought now, but the wind was blowing hard all day yesterday and it’s probably not going to be completely still all day today. At the moment though, it's not tearing apart banners and sending small children tumbling through the air. Practice is set to begin shortly, so check back soon for a report on how things are beginning to play out here in Denver.
Practice – Session One
In the first 250 A qualifier Jo Shimoda was quick initially, but Christian Craig quickly shot to the top of the board with a 52.751. Shimoda immediately responded, logging a 50.858, then lowered it again to a 48.851. Then he went down! He seemed fine though and rejoined the session. Craig meanwhile, had been circulating at a medium pace, than put his head down and went for a fast lap. He was looking good too, but went down in the sand section. Toward the end of the session Hunter Lawrence logged a 48.211 to take over the top spot, and while Craig was able to put in another fast lap, his 48.324 wasn’t quite fast enough to end the session fastest. Lawrence stayed on top, Craig was second, Shimoda third (48.779), Garrett Marchbanks fourth (48.805), and Michael Mosiman was fifth fastest (49.455).
When the 450s rolled out it was Cooper Webb fast early, but Chase Sexton, who was looking great out there, displaced him with a 48.244. Jason Anderson seemed to struggle a bit during the first half of this session. He crashed, then later made a mistake and went into the Tuff Blocks in a berm. His times weren’t close to the leaders, either. Finally he was able to put in a good lap, logging a 46.808, which put him on top. It looked like he’d stay there too, until Sexton snuck in another heater on the final lap, recording a 46.441. Eli Tomac never really seemed to find his groove out there. He didn’t look particularly smooth, over-jumped a few sections, and was in the mechanics area a few times. He was never near the fastest times either, and ended up fifth fastest with a 47.470. Benny Bloss was absent in this qualifier, and will miss today's action due to testing positive for Covid earlier this week.
It should be noted that times will most likely speed up in the second session. The riders normally have a free practice to learn the track, but not this time. Free practice was scheduled for yesterday afternoon due to today’s early start (today is a day race), but it was so windy holding practice wasn’t possible. The track, so far, doesn’t look bad either. Yesterday the wind had dried it way out, but right now it doesn’t look anything like yesterday’s parched lake bed.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|48.4830
|Alvord, TX
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Adam Enticknap
|49.7280
|Lompoc, CA
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|3
|Gared Steinke
|50.9800
|Woodland, CA
|Husqvarna TC 250
|4
|Alex Ray
|51.1150
|Jackson, TN
|Honda CRF450R
|5
|Austin Politelli
|51.2860
|Menifee, CA
|Honda CRF450R
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|46.4410
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Jason Anderson
|46.8080
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|47.2020
|La Reole
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Justin Barcia
|47.4490
|Monroe, NY
|GasGas MC 450F
|5
|Eli Tomac
|47.4700
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|48.2110
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Christian Craig
|48.3240
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|48.7790
|Suzuka
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|48.8050
|Coalville, UT
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Michael Mosiman
|49.4550
|Sebastopol, CA
|GasGas MC 250F
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|
Jerry Robin
|51.3980
|Hamel, MN
|GasGas MC 250F
|2
|Alexander Nagy
|53.1470
|Richmond, IL
|KTM 250 SX-F
|3
|Preston Taylor
|53.2480
|Hastings, NE
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|McClellan Hile
|53.7950
|Atascadero, CA
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Colby Copp
|53.8700
|Los Banos, CA
|GasGas MC 250F
Practice – Session Two
After Jerry Robin dominated the 250 B qualifier, Jalek Swoll kicked off the second 250 A qualifier by nabbing the holeshot in the mock start, and times were almost immediately quicker than they were in the first qualifier. Craig was first to set a fast time, but Lawrence wasted no time in knocking him off. This would mark the beginning of a stopwatch slugfest that lasted the entire session. Lawrence didn’t let up, just throwing down fast lap after fast lap, and finally took a break after he dipped below the 46-second range with a 45.959. Next on top was Craig with a 45.983, followed by a 45.676 from Lawrence, and followed by a 45.405 from Craig. It went on like this, with neither rider willing to yield. Finally, Lawrence set a 45.252, which wouldn’t be topped. When the checkers came out Lawrence and Craig were the only two riders under 46 seconds, but Garrett Marchbanks snuck in a quickie right at the end, a 45.872, to take third. Shimoda (46.395) and Mosiman (46.402) rounded out the top five.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|
Jerry Robin
|47.6720
|Hamel, MN
|GasGas MC 250F
|2
|Alexander Nagy
|49.1970
|Richmond, IL
|KTM 250 SX-F
|3
|Preston Taylor
|49.7590
|Hastings, NE
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|McClellan Hile
|49.9330
|Atascadero, CA
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Joshua Greco
|50.0770
|Valparaiso, IN
|Kawasaki KX250
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|45.2520
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Christian Craig
|45.4050
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Garrett Marchbanks
|45.8720
|Coalville, UT
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|46.3950
|Suzuka
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Michael Mosiman
|46.4020
|Sebastopol, CA
|GasGas MC 250F
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|45.2520
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Christian Craig
|45.4050
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Garrett Marchbanks
|45.8720
|Coalville, UT
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|46.3950
|Suzuka
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Michael Mosiman
|46.4020
|Sebastopol, CA
|GasGas MC 250F
Mitch Oldenburg was fastest in the 450B group with a 46.426, with Adam Enticknap, Austin Politelli, Alex Ray, and Kevin Moranz rounding out the top five.
Jason Anderson came out of the gate firing in the final 450 A qualifier, taking the fake holeshot and putting down several fast laps immediately. As a result, he recorded a 45.718 right away. It didn’t stand, however, as Musquin turned a 45.136, only to see Chase Sexton rocket to the top with a 45.055. Justin Bogle had a big moment when he landed on the side of the track, hit a Tuff Block, and almost went down. Fortunately he recovered and gave a quick, funny fist pump to the crowd, then threw a big whip off the next triple.
At the top of the heap Anderson and Sexton were going to war with lap times, and Eli Tomac eventually joined in, with all three riders becoming the first to dip into the 45-second range. Tomac looked much better in this session and was riding more aggressively. As the session neared an end Tomac, after several attempts, put in a scorching lap to take over second place with a 44.677, but it wasn’t quite fast enough to nip Sexton’s 44.624. Anderson was absolutely going for it on the last lap, but lost it in the sand section, ruining his last-lap heroics.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|44.6240
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Eli Tomac
|44.6770
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Jason Anderson
|44.7110
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|4
|Marvin Musquin
|44.7320
|La Reole
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Cooper Webb
|45.5590
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|46.4260
|Alvord, TX
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Adam Enticknap
|47.4270
|Lompoc, CA
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|3
|Austin Politelli
|47.9380
|Menifee, CA
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Alex Ray
|48.0510
|Jackson, TN
|Honda CRF450R
|5
|Kevin Moranz
|48.2100
|Topeka, KS
|KTM 450 SX-F
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Marshal Weltin
|47.9780
|Ubly, MI
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Max Miller
|48.0950
|Springfield, OR
|KTM 250 SX-F
|3
|Cheyenne Harmon
|48.3270
|Ovilla, TX
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Chase Marquier
|48.4190
|Newcastle, OK
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Josh Cartwright
|48.4700
|Tallahassee, FL
|Kawasaki KX450
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|44.6240
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Eli Tomac
|44.6770
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Jason Anderson
|44.7110
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|4
|Marvin Musquin
|44.7320
|La Reole
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Cooper Webb
|45.5590
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
250SX Heat One
Christian Craig kicked off the first gate drop of the day with a holeshot, with Dominique Thury on his tail. Craig immediately started getting away while Thury fell under fire from Jo Shimoda, who made the move into second after a couple laps. Thury then felt pressure from Vince Friese and Derek Kelley but hung tough for quite a while. Every time it looked like Friese was going to throw it inside, Thury would squirt away. Finally Friese pulled alongside of Thury in the sand section and made the pass in the next corner. On the final lap there was a great battle for the final transfer spot. Jesse Flock was in the final transfer spot but made a mistake, which put him on the business end of a block pass from Jerry Robin, who’d gone down on the first lap. Unfortunately for both of them, Flock got ripped from his bike and his legs got caught in Robin’s rear wheel. Just like that, they were both out of it. Flock was finally able to get back up and on his bike. Craig went on to win by a mile, with Shimoda, Friese, Thury, Nate Thrasher, Derek Kelley, Jy Roberts, Devin Harriman, and McClellan Hile filling the remaining transfer spots.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Christian Craig
|9 Laps
|0:47.523
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|+09.646
|0:48.282
|Suzuka
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Vince Friese
|+17.532
|0:48.658
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Dominique Thury
|+19.227
|0:48.831
|Schneeberg
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Nate Thrasher
|+19.672
|0:48.119
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
250SX Heat Two
Hunter Lawrence holeshot this one with Carson Brown, Michael Mosiman, and Jalek Swoll following. Mosiman immediately went on the offensive and snagged second about a lap in. Mosiman was flying and after a lap had closed in on Lawrence, although he wasn’t close enough to show him a wheel. He kept creeping forward but after a few laps he went down all by himself in a corner. He remounted right away after losing two spots and quickly got those spots back, but Lawrence was gone. Lawrence took the win with Mosiman, Garrett Marchbanks, Chris Blose, Swoll, Brown, Robbie Wageman, Mitchell Harrison, and Ryan Surrat filling out the final transfer spots.