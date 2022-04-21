The massive Atlanta Motor Speedway track created a lot of interesting talking points from the 14th round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Perhaps the most notable one was the massive 440-foot start straight that made for a unique sequence into the first turn of both main events. We look at what happened in those starts, how Justin Barcia's defensive tactics didn't work out, and what happened to Chase Sexton when he threw away the lead.

We also give a closer look to Jett Lawrence's crash in the whoops, Christian Craig's whoop speed, and Hunter Lawrence silencing everyone. Look closely! All that and more on this edition of Race Examination.

Video courtesy of Feld Motor Sports.

