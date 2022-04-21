Rockstar Husqvarna’s Dean Wilson is a bright personality in the pits, so when he went down with a crash at the St. Louis Supercross—and took a footpeg to the butt—he of course joked about it in his update videos from the hospital. Turns out this is no laughing matter, because Dean lost a lot of blood and in the aftermath of it all, he’s struggling quite a bit with his health.

It’s not always tons of cash and groupies when it comes to being a factory rider like Dean-O, sometimes you have to go through some pretty rough moments as well. Dean joined Steve Matthes, Kris Keefer, and Paul Perebijnos on the PulpMX Show last Monday to talk about his injury and more.

Racer X Online: Rough couple weeks for you. We saw the crash into the scoring tower out of the whoops in St. Louis. Tell us what it has been like. How many surgeries have you gone through? How you doing?

Dean Wilson: I’ll be honest, pretty miserable, even right now. I’m very uncomfortable. I lay on my side and then that gets sore, then I lay on my other side and then I’ll stand up. Then I go to stand up and I get really lightheaded because I lost a lot of blood, but I didn’t get a blood transfusion. So, I think it’s called your hemoglobin levels, and I think that’s normally at like 16 or 15 and I’m at an 8. So, Dr. Bodnar [Dr. John “Doc” Bodnar] says I have to naturally let my blood build back up, but it’s pretty gnarly. Every time I go to stand up, I almost faint and collapse. I’m pale white, chalk white. I’m feeling like shit. It’s terrible, man. It’s just like my body feels terrible. I have no appetite to eat. It’s pretty rough.

So, what happened was, I was going into the second lap of the first race and I was literally hitting the whoops straight. It was fine. Then I just hit one edge and it shot me left and everyone saw it, I hit that thing, foot peg up the ass. So, I was laying there on my back and I just feel blood rushing. It was really, really warm. I didn’t know it was blood. I didn’t know what it was. Then I get up and the Alpinestars medic guys were freaking out, like, “Dean, you’re bleeding a lot.” They’re trying to patch it up and whatever. They’re wrapping me. I’m glad that I don’t care already, but I got my hands on these Tuff Blox and my ass is to the full crowd! They pull my pants down. My two ass cheeks are just pointing at the crowd. I didn’t even care, though. There’s blood everywhere. They’re pretty desperate to try and stop the bleeding. So, they’re wrapping me up. Then I can’t run across the track because I hurt my hands and I hurt my knee. I can’t just run across. They’re like, “There’s five minutes left.” I’m standing there. Then two minutes… so finally, we get across the track, and they’re like, “You either lay on your belly on this stretcher or just go on your knees on the seat.” I’m like, all right, I’ll go on my knees on the seat. I’m feeling like such a bozo. On my knees, ass pointing to the crowd once again! I’m not in a lot of pain at this point because my adrenaline is high. I don’t really know the damage because I can’t see.