MXGP of
Portugal
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Brian Bogers
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Mikkel Haarup
  3. Jago Geerts
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Grant Baylor
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Michael Witkowski
Supercross
St. Louis
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Mitchell Oldenburg
MXGP of
Trentino
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Australian MX
Mackay
Supercross
Atlanta
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Jett Lawrence
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 23
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Apr 24
Supercross
Denver
Sat Apr 30
Weege Show: ATL Wrap and Predicting the Unpredicted

April 17, 2022 9:50am | by:

Enjoy half of the Weege Show as it was intended to be, as camera problems knocked out the second half of the show. But before that Jason Weigandt walked and talked out of Atlanta Motor Speedway to discuss Hunter Lawrence's surprise win in the first 250SX East/West Showdown of the year...or was it a surprise? The Weege Show is presented by Race Tech Gold Valves. They'll make your suspension plusher, with better bottoming resistance and more traction, made and engineered in the USA. Go to RaceTech.com for more.

