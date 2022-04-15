ATL's Big Jumps and East West: Weege Show

The super-sized Monster Energy AMA Supercross track at Atlanta Motor Speedway offered up maybe the biggest jump we've ever seen in supercross, about 100 feet. Jason Weigandt checks in so you can check out the riders hitting it...and then chats with the East/West 250 Showdown contenders like Christian Craig, Hunter and Jett Lawrence, Michael Mosiman, Austin Forkner, Jo Shimoda, Pierce Brown and some guy named Phil who got second last week.

