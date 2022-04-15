Results Archive
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Brian Bogers
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Mikkel Haarup
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Supercross
St. Louis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Mitchell Oldenburg
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
Australian MX
Mackay
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Apr 16
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 23
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Apr 24
Articles
Full Schedule

ATL's Big Jumps and East West: Weege Show

April 15, 2022 6:00pm | by:

The super-sized Monster Energy AMA Supercross track at Atlanta Motor Speedway offered up maybe the biggest jump we've ever seen in supercross, about 100 feet. Jason Weigandt checks in so you can check out the riders hitting it...and then chats with the East/West 250 Showdown contenders like Christian Craig, Hunter and Jett Lawrence, Michael Mosiman, Austin Forkner, Jo Shimoda, Pierce Brown and some guy named Phil who got second last week.

It's brought to you by the all-new Honda CRF250R, lighter, faster and stronger for 2022. You'll get to see two Lawrence brothers on these bikes tomorrow!

Read Now
