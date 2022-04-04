Results Archive
GNCC
Tiger Run
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Trevor Bollinger
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Australian MX
Wonthaggi
Articles
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Brian Bogers
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Mikkel Haarup
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Apr 9
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Apr 9
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 10
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Mackay
Sun Apr 10
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Apr 16
Articles
Racer X Films: 2022 Pro Motocross Prep at Glen Helen

April 4, 2022 1:00pm | by:

The stopwatch nationals have begun with less than two months remaining until the start of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. We caught Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas (Justin Barcia and Pierce Brown), Monster Energy Kawasaki (Jason Anderson and test rider Broc Tickle), Seth HammakerDylan Walsh, Joshua Varize, and more spinning laps at Glen Helen Raceway last week as everyone works to dial in settings for outdoors before hopping back into the supercross grind for the final five rounds coming up.

Main image courtesy of Hunter Dood.

