The stopwatch nationals have begun with less than two months remaining until the start of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. We caught Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas (Justin Barcia and Pierce Brown), Monster Energy Kawasaki (Jason Anderson and test rider Broc Tickle), Seth Hammaker, Dylan Walsh, Joshua Varize, and more spinning laps at Glen Helen Raceway last week as everyone works to dial in settings for outdoors before hopping back into the supercross grind for the final five rounds coming up.

Main image courtesy of Hunter Dood.