FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
Round 4 (of 20) — MXGP of Portugal — Agueda, Portugal
MX2
MXGP
MXGP of Portugal - MX2April 3, 2022
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Tom Vialle
|France
|1 - 2
|KTM
|2
|Mikkel Haarup
|Denmark
|2 - 4
|Kawasaki
|3
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|9 - 1
|Yamaha
|4
|Kay De Wolf
|Netherlands
|3 - 6
|Husqvarna
|5
|Kevin Horgmo
|Norway
|8 - 3
|Kawasaki
|6
|Andrea Adamo
|Italy
|5 - 7
|GasGas
|7
|Thibault Benistant
|France
|7 - 8
|Yamaha
|8
|Mattia Guadagnini
|Italy
|12 - 5
|GasGas
|9
|Conrad Mewse
|United Kingdom
|4 - 14
|KTM
|10
|Stephen Rubini
|France
|6 - 13
|Honda
MXGP
MXGP
MXGP of Portugal - MXGPApril 3, 2022
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|1 - 2
|GasGas
|2
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|3 - 1
|Honda
|3
|Brian Bogers
|Netherlands
|2 - 4
|Husqvarna
|4
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|4 - 3
|Yamaha
|5
|Pauls Jonass
|Latvia
|7 - 5
|Husqvarna
|6
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|5 - 7
|Yamaha
|7
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|South Africa
|8 - 6
|Yamaha
|8
|Ruben Fernandez
|Spain
|6 - 9
|Honda
|9
|Alberto Forato
|Italy
|10 - 8
|GasGas
|10
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|Belgium
|9 - 10
|Beta
EMX250
MXGP
MXGP of Portugal - EMX250April 3, 2022
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Rick Elzinga
|Netherlands
|1 - 1
|Yamaha
|2
|Lucas Coenen
|Belgium
|3 - 3
|Husqvarna
|3
|Cornelius Toendel
|Norway
|5 - 2
|Fantic
|4
|Marcel Stauffer
|4 - 4
|KTM
|5
|Oriol Oliver
|Spain
|6 - 6
|KTM
|6
|Camden McLellan
|South Africa
|2 - 14
|KTM
|7
|Guillem Farres
|Spain
|7 - 7
|GasGas
|8
|Meico Vettik
|Estonia
|10 - 5
|KTM
|9
|Maximilian Spies
|Germany
|8 - 9
|KTM
|10
|David Braceras
|Spain
|9 - 12
|KTM
WMX
MXGP
MXGP of Portugal - WMXApril 3, 2022
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Lynn Valk
|Netherlands
|1 - 1
|Yamaha
|2
|Nancy Van De Ven
|Netherlands
|2 - 2
|Yamaha
|3
|Larissa Papenmeier
|Germany
|3 - 4
|Yamaha
|4
|Shana Van Der Vlist
|Netherlands
|6 - 3
|KTM
|5
|Amandine Verstappen
|Belgium
|7 - 6
|Kawasaki
|6
|Malou Jakobsen
|Denmark
|9 - 7
|KTM
|7
|Tahlia Jade O'Hare
|Australia
|12 - 5
|Honda
|8
|Giorgia Blasigh
|Italy
|10 - 8
|Yamaha
|9
|Anne Borchers
|Germany
|11 - 12
|Fantic
|10
|Sara Andersen
|Denmark
|4 - 20
|KTM
Championship Standings
MX2
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jago Geerts
|174
|2
|Tom Vialle
|158
|3
|Mikkel Haarup
|132
|4
|Simon Laengenfelder
|130
|5
|Andrea Adamo
|115
|6
|Kay De Wolf
|113
|7
|Kevin Horgmo
|111
|8
|Mattia Guadagnini
|106
|9
|Stephen Rubini
|92
|10
|Conrad Mewse
|90
MXGP
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|186
|2
|Jorge Prado
|165
|3
|Maxime Renaux
|144
|4
|Jeremy Seewer
|124
|5
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|109
|6
|Ruben Fernandez
|101
|7
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|99
|8
|Brian Bogers
|97
|9
|Alberto Forato
|82
|10
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|73
EMX250
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Rick Elzinga
|93
|2
|Cornelius Toendel
|77
|3
|Oriol Oliver
|62
|4
|Meico Vettik
|60
|5
|Camden McLellan
|57
|6
|Jorgen-Matthias Talviku
|51
|7
|Haakon Osterhagen
|47
|8
|Marcel Stauffer
|44
|9
|David Braceras
|43
|10
|Lucas Coenen
|40
WMX
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Lynn Valk
|97
|2
|Nancy Van De Ven
|91
|3
|Shana Van Der Vlist
|68
|4
|Amandine Verstappen
|63
|5
|Larissa Papenmeier
|63
|6
|Martine Hughes
|52
|7
|Malou Jakobsen
|49
|8
|Sara Andersen
|45
|9
|Giorgia Blasigh
|45
|10
|Tahlia Jade O'Hare
|42
US Sprint Enduro Series
Round 4 (of 8) — Olde Mill Farm Sprint Enduro — Olde Mill Farm — Charlette Hall, Maryland
Overall Results
- Josh Toth (KTM)
- Layne Michael (Yamaha)
- Cody Barnes (Honda)
- Liam Draper (KTM)
- Thorn Devlin (Husqvarna)
- Gus Riordan (KTM)
- Cole Forbes (KTM)
- Gavin Simon (Husqvarna)
- Neil Enman (GasGas)
- RJ Cook (GasGas)
Pro Standings
Monster energy ama supercross
Through Round 12 (of 17)
Championship Standings
250SX East Region
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|125
|2
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|114
|3
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|87
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|81
|5
|Enzo Lopes
|Rio Grande do Sul
|81
|6
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|78
|7
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|68
|8
|
Stilez Robertson
|Bakersfield, CA
|67
|9
|Phil Nicoletti
|Cochecton, NY
|58
|10
|Jace Owen
|Mattoon, IL
|55
250SX West Region
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|171
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|145
|3
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|141
|4
|Vince Friese
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|117
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|106
|6
|Robbie Wageman
|Newhall, CA
|94
|7
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|93
|8
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|90
|9
|Carson Brown
|Ravensdale, WA
|83
|10
|Chris Blose
|Phoenix, AZ
|79
450SX
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|281
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|227
|3
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|222
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|221
|5
|
Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|208
|6
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole
|206
|7
|
Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|183
|8
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland
|151
|9
|
Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|141
|10
|
Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|133
grand national cross country (gncc) series
Through Round 4 (of 13)
Championship Standings
Overall
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|120
|2
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|82
|3
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|70
|4
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|64
|5
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|56
|6
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|54
|7
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|48
|8
|Ruy Barbosa
|42
|9
|Josep Garcia
|37
|10
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|32
XC2
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|97
|2
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|96
|3
|Ruy Barbosa
|74
|4
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|61
|5
|Jack Edmondson
|Waynesburg, PA
|58
|6
|Benjamin Herrera
|57
|7
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|54
|8
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|51
|9
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|44
|10
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|41
XC3
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|105
|2
|Hunter Neuwirth
|Plantation, FL
|82
|3
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|81
|4
|Dominick Morse
|Newark Valley, NY
|64
|5
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|62
|6
|Max Fernandez
|Ottsville, PA
|60
|7
|Brenden J Poling
|Grafton, WV
|59
|8
|Shawn Myers Jr
|Rimersburgh, PA
|45
|9
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|43
|10
|Eli Childers
|Hickory, NC
|41
WXC
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|97
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|97
|3
|Rachael Archer
|96
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|72
|5
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|63
|6
|Sheryl B Hunter
|Jericho, VT
|52
|7
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|46
|8
|Taylor Johnston
|Buskirk, NY
|43
|9
|Kayla Oneill
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|43
|10
|Eden Netelkos
|Sudbury, VT
|41
Penrite ProMX Championship (Australia)
Through Round 1 (of 8)
MX1
MX2
MX3
progressive American Flat Track
Through Round 2 (of 17)
Championship Standings
SuperTwins
Production Twins
AFT Singles
AMA National Enduro Series
Through Round 1 (of 10)
Overall Results
- Steward Baylor | Yamaha
- Ryder Lafferty | GasGas
- Josh Toth | KTM
- Craig Delong | Husqvarna
- Thad Duvall | Husqvarna
- Trevor Bollinger | Husqvarna
- Ben Kelley | KTM
- Grant Baylor | GasGas
- Mike Witkowski | Yamaha
- Russell Bobbitt | KTM
2022 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|All 2022 Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) Results
|NA
|All 2022 Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX3
|Kyle Peters (Honda)
|AMA Kicker Arenacross Series
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Tropy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Tropy Team
|Michael Hicks (KTM)
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|250 Pro
|Michael Hicks (KTM)
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|450 Pro
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|TBD
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|Sam Sunderland (GasGas)
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro2
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 450 MC
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 250 MC
|Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Production Twins