Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
Supercross
Detroit
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
Supercross
Indy
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Tiger Run
Sat Mar 26
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 26
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Wonthaggi
Sun Mar 27
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun Apr 3
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Indianapolis Race Examination

March 23, 2022 1:40pm | by:

Eli Tomac won his 43rd career 450SX main event last weekend at Indianapolis but that was hardly the key talking point. Justin Barcia came down the inside on the 11th lap of the race and made contact with Jason Anderson for the lead. The contact left Anderson on the ground and Barcia, who was already on probation, with a three point penalty and $3,000 fine. We break it down today along with Tomac's willingness to wait for the right opportunity given his sizable championship lead.

We also take a closer look at the great battle between Jett Lawrence and Cameron McAdoo and how Lawrence's win might not have been the big story in this 250SX East title fight. All that and more on this edition of Race Examination.

Video courtesy of Feld Motor Sports.

