Eli Tomac won his 43rd career 450SX main event last weekend at Indianapolis but that was hardly the key talking point. Justin Barcia came down the inside on the 11th lap of the race and made contact with Jason Anderson for the lead. The contact left Anderson on the ground and Barcia, who was already on probation, with a three point penalty and $3,000 fine. We break it down today along with Tomac's willingness to wait for the right opportunity given his sizable championship lead.

We also take a closer look at the great battle between Jett Lawrence and Cameron McAdoo and how Lawrence's win might not have been the big story in this 250SX East title fight. All that and more on this edition of Race Examination.

Video courtesy of Feld Motor Sports.

