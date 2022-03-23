Jettson’s Dominance in 2022

In the four regular main events to date (so excluding the Triple Crown races in Texas), Jett Lawrence has led 70 main event laps. The only other two riders to lead at least a lap in a regular race are Cameron McAdoo (five laps led—all in Indiana) and Austin Forkner (one lap led—the very first lap of the first 250SX East Region main event). So, of the 76 regular main event laps, Lawrence has led 70 of them.

If you count in the three Triple Crown races in Texas, those numbers change some: the number of total laps raced by the 250SX East Region becomes 116 and Lawrence leads 83 total. He did not lead laps in the first and third Triple Crown Races but leading all 13 in the middle race. Still, Lawrence has had a strong start to 2022. Here are a few more notes.

Through the first five rounds of the 2022 250SX East Region, Jett Lawrence has:

-Been the fastest qualifier for four consecutive rounds (most in region)

-Three heat race wins in four starts (most heat race wins in region)

-Four main event wins (most in region)

-Five total main event podiums (tied with McAdoo for region lead)

-An 11-point championship lead

Fueling Up

Lawrence’s year has been off to a great start and while he did not win a supercross title in 2021, he definitely got the ball rolling in the right direction. Jett started his 2021 season with 6-1-3-4 finishes before a rough day at the Indianapolis 2 Supercross where he qualified for but did not race the main event. Since not starting that race, Jett has made nine AMA Supercross starts, and has won six of them (including the 2021 finale Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown).

Looking more into the races since his DNS in Indiana last year, there have been 196 total laps raced in AMA Supercross events Jett Lawrence has competed in. And Lawrence has led 108 (or 55 percent) of those laps! If we count the three Triple Crown races in Texas this year, this takes the total from 9 races to 11 races. Lawrence has led laps in eight of those 11 races, and again, has six of overall wins. While McAdoo will not go down without a fight, it appears Lawrence has been a step ahead.