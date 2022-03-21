Results Archive
GNCC
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
Supercross
Detroit
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
Supercross
Indy
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Tiger Run
Sat Mar 26
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 26
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Wonthaggi
Sun Mar 27
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun Apr 3
Articles
Full Schedule
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Indianapolis

Fly Racing Racer X Podcast Indianapolis

March 21, 2022 11:30am
by:

FLY Racing’s 2022 line continues to push the boundaries of innovation and style. The all new Formula CP helmet offers RHEON technology at an eye popping price. Improvements extend to the EVO and Kinetic lines of gear, following last year’s revolutionary changes to the Lite line. With the market leading Formula helmet revolutionizing brain protection and Zone Pro goggle making its podium debut this year, things have never looked brighter for FLY Racing. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com and @FLYRACINGUSA on social media.

The Indianapolis Supercross had a lot going on, right? Well, Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas join me to discuss another win by Eli Tomac and The Jett Lawrence, the Justin Barcia and Jason Anderson incident, lots of privateers getting points, and more.

Listen to the Indianapolis Supercross review podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player, or the embed player below.

