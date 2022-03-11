Results Archive
Supercross
Arlington
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josep Garcia
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Jack Edmondson
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Stilez Robertson
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
MXGP of
Lombardia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 12
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 12
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 19
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argetina
Sun Mar 20
Articles
Full Schedule

Listen: PulpMX Fantasy Detroit Supercross Preview Podcast

March 11, 2022 3:20pm | by:
Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew preview round ten of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and give us their lock of the week for the Detroit Supercross.

Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy Detroit Supercross preview podcast file directly or listen to the embed below.

The Daytona Supercross top PulpMX Fantasy points earning riders:

250SX Class

John Short (12th) | 52 points
Hardy Munoz (14th) | 52 points
Grant Harlan (15th) | 52 points
Lance Kobusch (16th) | 52 points
Brock Papi (17th) | 52 points

450SX Class

Justin Bogle 11th overall) | 42 points

Note: 52 is the max PulpMX Fantasy score a rider can gain on any weekend.

PulpMX Fantasy is free to play but if you want the opportunity to win prizes, sign up for the Championship League. Visit pulpmxfantasy.com to sign up today!

