MXGP Announces TBA Rounds as Italy and Oman

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

MONACO (Principality of Monaco)—Infront Moto Racing would like to inform on some updates that have been made to the 2022 racing calendar of the FIM Motocross World Championship.

The seventh stop of the MXGP Championship is set to take place at the legendary Maggiora venue on a new date of 7/8 of May as the MXGP of Italy.

The support classes for the MXGP of Italy will remain as originally scheduled with the EMX250 and EMX Open riders joining the action in Maggiora for their third and fourth rounds of the series.

Meanwhile the TBA event that was previously scheduled for the 17/18 of September will now go ahead on the 9/10 of September (Friday & Saturday) with MXGP heading to Mussanah for the very first time for the MXGP of Oman while the YZ bLU cRU Superfinale will instead take place during the MXGP of Charente Maritime (FRA) in St Jean d’Angely on the 20/21 August.

Infront Moto Racing is excited to present the complete 2022 racing calendar and look forward to returning to Maggiora as well as heading to Oman for the very first time.

Below is the full, updated schedule: