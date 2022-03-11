MXGP Announces TBA Rounds as Italy and Oman
The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:
MONACO (Principality of Monaco)—Infront Moto Racing would like to inform on some updates that have been made to the 2022 racing calendar of the FIM Motocross World Championship.
The seventh stop of the MXGP Championship is set to take place at the legendary Maggiora venue on a new date of 7/8 of May as the MXGP of Italy.
The support classes for the MXGP of Italy will remain as originally scheduled with the EMX250 and EMX Open riders joining the action in Maggiora for their third and fourth rounds of the series.
Meanwhile the TBA event that was previously scheduled for the 17/18 of September will now go ahead on the 9/10 of September (Friday & Saturday) with MXGP heading to Mussanah for the very first time for the MXGP of Oman while the YZ bLU cRU Superfinale will instead take place during the MXGP of Charente Maritime (FRA) in St Jean d’Angely on the 20/21 August.
Infront Moto Racing is excited to present the complete 2022 racing calendar and look forward to returning to Maggiora as well as heading to Oman for the very first time.
Below is the full, updated schedule:
2022 MXGP Schedule
- MXGPMXGP of Great Britain EMX125, EMX Open Races
Sunday, February 27
- MXGPMXGP of Lombardia EMX250, WMX Races
Sunday, March 6
- MXGPMXGP of Patagonia-Argetina Sunday, March 206:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Portugal EMX250, WMX Races
Sunday, April 36:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Trentino (Italy) EMX125, EMX Open Races
Sunday, April 106:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Latvia EMX250, EMX Open Races
Sunday, April 246:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Italy EMX250, EMX Open Races
Sunday, May 86:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Sardegna (Italy) EMX250, WMX Races
Sunday, May 156:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Spain EMX125, WMX
Sunday, May 2912:30 PM
- MXGPMonster Energy MXGP of France EMX125, EMX250 Races, YZ Blu Cru Races
Sunday, June 56:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Germany EMX125, EMX250 Races
Sunday, June 126:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Indonesia Sunday, June 266:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Jakarta (Indonesia) Sunday, July 36:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Czech Republic EMX2T, EMX65, EMX85 Races
Sunday, July 176:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Flanders (Belgium) EMX125, EMX250 Races
Sunday, July 2410:15 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Sweden EMX125, EMX250 Races
Sunday, August 76:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Finland EMX125, EMX250, EMX Open Races
Sunday, August 146:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Charente Martime (France) EMX250, YZ bLU cRU Open Races
Sunday, August 216:00 AM
- MXGPBitci MXGP of Turkey EMX Open, WMX Races
Sunday, September 46:00 AM
- MXGPMXGP of Oman Sunday, September 116:00 AM