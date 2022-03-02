Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Supercross
Minneapolis
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Supercross
Arlington
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Jett Lawrence
MXGP of
Great Britain
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jago Geerts
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 5
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 5
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Mar 6
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 12
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 12
Racer X Films: Arlington Race Examination

March 2, 2022 2:00pm | by:

The Arlington Triple Crown packed a lot of punch into one night show with six gate drops and lots of action. Of course, the two key talking points that everyone is revisiting this week is the contact between Jason Anderson and Malcolm Stewart in 450SX Race 1, and the contact between Jett Lawrence and Austin Forkner is 250SX Race 3. We dissect how both incidents happened and offer viewpoints from the riders.

We also take a look at Justin Barcia putting Dylan Ferrandis on the ground, Jason Anderson and Eli Tomac having a good clean race, and Cameron McAdoo being the most in-control 250SX rider through two rounds. All that and more on this week's edition of Race Examination.

Video courtesy of Feld Motor Sports.

