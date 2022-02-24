Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 3
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Justin Barcia
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Vince Friese
  3. Michael Mosiman
GNCC
Big Buck
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Supercross
Minneapolis
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 26
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Feb 27
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 5
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 5
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Mar 6
Come Ride with the Lawrence Brothers in Florida

February 24, 2022 2:45pm
Come Ride with the Lawrence Brothers in Florida

Join brothers Jett and Hunter Lawrence for a FREE ride night at Dade City Raceway on Thursday March 3 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. as the track prepares for the second running of Red Bull’s Day in the Dirt Down South. Check out more info below and on DayInTheDirtDownSouth.com.

The Red Bull Day in the Dirt Down South is BACK for another round, March 11-13, 2022, during bike week in Dade City, Florida.

Mark your calendars and stay tuned for more details on DayInTheDirtDownSouth.com or on their social channels:
@DayInTheDirtDownSouth on Instagram
@DayInTheDirtDownSouth on Facebook.

Want a look at what Red Bull’s Day in the Dirt Down South looks like? Check out the video below.

Note: Strong language is used, viewer discretion is advised.

Check out Red Bull’s 2022 Day in the Dirt Down South track map:

Ryan Sipes will be there!

