Come Ride with the Lawrence Brothers in Florida

Join brothers Jett and Hunter Lawrence for a FREE ride night at Dade City Raceway on Thursday March 3 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. as the track prepares for the second running of Red Bull’s Day in the Dirt Down South. Check out more info below and on DayInTheDirtDownSouth.com.

The Red Bull Day in the Dirt Down South is BACK for another round, March 11-13, 2022, during bike week in Dade City, Florida.

Mark your calendars and stay tuned for more details on DayInTheDirtDownSouth.com or on their social channels:

@DayInTheDirtDownSouth on Instagram

@DayInTheDirtDownSouth on Facebook.