Supercross
Glendale
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Jo Shimoda
Supercross
Anaheim 3
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Justin Barcia
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Vince Friese
  3. Michael Mosiman
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 19
Supercross
Minneapolis
Sat Feb 19
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Feb 20
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 26
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Anaheim 3

February 15, 2022 1:30pm
Lots to talk about when it comes to the Anaheim 3 Supercross. From Jason Anderson’s win to Christian Craig’s big points lead to the whoops, it’s all here with JT and Weege joining me to recap everything we can from the sixth round.

Listen to the Anaheim 3 Supercross review podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

