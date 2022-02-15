Results Archive
Supercross
Glendale
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Supercross
Anaheim 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Vince Friese
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 19
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Minneapolis
Sat Feb 19
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Feb 20
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 26
Articles
Exhaust Podcast: Inside the Tomac Story

Exhaust Podcast Inside the Tomac Story

February 15, 2022 3:30pm
by:

Less guaranteed money but more fun and more freedom. Listen to Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing's Jeremy Coker explain the pitch to land Eli Tomac, and his vision of how to make it work. From having Eli ride more with teammates, to getting him to enjoy racing again, to his philosophy of "I won't tell you know, but I'll tell you I told you so" when it comes to trying new things, there's a lot more insight into successful race team operation here than you've heard before. Why is Star winning? Watch and find out as Jason Weigandt chats with the man behind the plan.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by YoshimuraLeatt, and OnTrack School.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

Or listen to the podcast in the video player below.

