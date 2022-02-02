Watch: 2021 Moto Combine West Video Recap From MAVTV

Check out the full TV broadcast of the second MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine West, presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare, that aired recently on MAVTV. The event took place at Fox Raceway at Pala in California the day prior to the Fox Raceway 2 National, the 11 round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

The broadcast profiles the racing and also the interactive sessions with coaches Broc Glover, Buddy Antunez, and Chad Reed.

Results

Overall Results