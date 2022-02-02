Results Archive
Supercross
San Diego
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250SX West Results
  1. Michael Mosiman
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Christian Craig
Supercross
Anaheim 2
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Feb 5
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 3
Sat Feb 12
Watch: 2021 Moto Combine West Video Recap From MAVTV

February 2, 2022 3:00pm | by:

Check out the full TV broadcast of the second MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine West, presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare, that aired recently on MAVTV. The event took place at Fox Raceway at Pala in California the day prior to the Fox Raceway 2 National, the 11 round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

The broadcast profiles the racing and also the interactive sessions with coaches Broc Glover, Buddy Antunez, and Chad Reed.

Results

Overall Results

  • Daxton Bennick (KTM) Kellen Brauer
  • Hunter Yoder (Honda) Kellen Brauer
  • Ryder DiFrancesco (Kawasaki) Kellen Brauer
