Vince Friese Escapes A2 "Tire to the Face" With Minor Injury
It was so close to a banner night for SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda rider Vince Friese. At Anaheim 2 he led his 250SX heat race until the final stages when he tipped over in a corner. In the main, Friese held his ground in third place the whole way in hopes of his second career podium finish. Just before the white flag, he was facing heavy pressure from Hunter Lawrence and Jo Shimoda late, though, and crashed in the whoops. When he got up, things turned ugly. When Friese jumped up to get back to his bike, and he moved right into the path of Shimoda, who accidentally nailed Friese in the head with his fork leg and footpeg.
A concussion seemed inevitable, but by the end of the TV broadcast it was reported that Friese had bit his tongue and not suffered a head injury. That news was confirmed in a press release from the team.
"I was really close in both races to achieving the goals I have for this season, which is to win a Heat Race and to podium in the Main Event. I was coming around for the white flag in both races,” he recalled. “In the Heat, I barely clipped a Tuff Block with my clutch lever, and that’s all it took. I felt like I was riding really well in the Main Event. I didn’t have the pace to fight with the top two, but I felt like I put up a good fight and pushed for a little bit. It was going to be a good battle for the last spot on the podium between me, Hunter, and Jo. We were coming around to the white flag and were all right there. I wish I could have held onto that one, but it wasn’t meant to be. I got a sideways in the whoops, which were tough all night, and had a little crash."
"When I popped my head up, I took a front tire to the face," said Friese. "I bit my tongue really bad, but that was about the only major thing I got out of it. I’m a little sore, but not nearly as bad as I thought it was going to be. I’ve already got a few workouts in, so that’s good, and I plan to ride this week to get ready for the weekend.”
Shimoda also stated on social media something very obvious: he didn't have time to stop.
Unfortunately, Friese went from a possible podium, and a fifth-place finish even if Lawrence and Shimoda had caught him, to 19th. He is now ranked sixth overall in the 250 West Region standings.