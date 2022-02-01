Vince Friese Escapes A2

It was so close to a banner night for SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda rider Vince Friese. At Anaheim 2 he led his 250SX heat race until the final stages when he tipped over in a corner. In the main, Friese held his ground in third place the whole way in hopes of his second career podium finish. Just before the white flag, he was facing heavy pressure from Hunter Lawrence and Jo Shimoda late, though, and crashed in the whoops. When he got up, things turned ugly. When Friese jumped up to get back to his bike, and he moved right into the path of Shimoda, who accidentally nailed Friese in the head with his fork leg and footpeg.

A concussion seemed inevitable, but by the end of the TV broadcast it was reported that Friese had bit his tongue and not suffered a head injury. That news was confirmed in a press release from the team.