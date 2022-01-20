Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew preview round three of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and give us their lock of the week for the third round.

Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy San Diego Supercross preview podcast file directly or listen to the embed below.

The Oakland Supercross top PulpMX Fantasy points earning riders:

250SX Class

Carson Brown (13th in the main event) | 42 points

Devin Harriman (15th in the main event) | 42 points

Dylan Woodcock (19th in the main event) | 42 points

450SX Class

Jason Anderson (1st in the main event) | 52 points

Note: 52 is the max PulpMX Fantasy score a rider can gain on any weekend.

PulpMX Fantasy is free to play but if you want the opportunity to win prizes, sign up for the Championship League. Visit pulpmxfantasy.com to sign up today!