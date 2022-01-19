Ricky Carmichael never won the opening round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Ryan Dungey didn’t either. “My mentality was the long play, the championship,” says Dungey. “All of the decisions you make go back to that.”

That could be the reason why the riders in it to the end, the riders that end up winning the title, don’t shine through the early season. The most recent time the winner of round one took the title was in 2012, with Ryan Villopoto. Also, RV’s 2012 Anaheim 1 win marks the last time the defending Monster Energy Supercross Champion won the opener.

Over the last decade, the opener has been crazy, as has round two. Let’s have a look.

2013

Round 1: 1. Davi Millsaps 2. Trey Canard 3. Ryan Dungey (Champion, Villopoto, 16th)

Round 2: 1. Justin Barcia 2. Ryan Villopoto 3. Davi Millsaps

Ryan Villopoto was the defending champ (again) and crashed several times at round one. He finished 16th. Meanwhile Davi Millsaps was off to the races with a magical season and led the points early.