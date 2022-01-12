Results Archive
Ryan Fedorow 1982-2022

January 12, 2022 6:20pm | by:
It's with great sadness that Racer X reports that Ryan Fedorow, a long-time trainer and friend to many in the industry, has passed away following a street motorcycle accident on Sunday, January 9th. Fedorow has worked with the likes of Justin Bogle for years, and is very close with many within the paddock. Fedorow was a multi-time National Mountain Biking Champion, a winner of the Sea Otter Classic, qualified for the AMA Amateur Motocross National at Loretta Lynn's and recently contributed with training instruction for the Moto Scouting Combine events in Indiana and California. 

Many friends have gone to Ryan's latest Instagram post to offer condolences.

We have also learned that Ryan's girlfriend Lauren Evans was involved in the crash and suffered serious injuries. Her friends have set up a Go Fund Me to help with her medical costs. 

We wish the best to Lauren and our thoughts are with Ryan's family and friends. 

Godspeed, Ryan Fedorow. 

RFed and Bogle flank Will Hahn at Hahn's recent wedding.
Fedorow and Justin Bogle celebrating the 2014 AMA 250 Supercross East Region Championship.
Fedorow and Justin Bogle celebrating the 2014 AMA 250 Supercross East Region Championship.

