Round three of Monster Energy AMA Supercross took place in San Diego and it was another night of excitement for the fans of the series. The whoops have been pretty gnarly at all three races and have been a real separator for the guys. We saw a packed house as well which was cool. San Diego has always been a good city for supercross and of course we didn’t go there last year so it was awesome to be back.

We’re three rounds in and have some controversy at each race in terms of what’s a dirty pass and what’s not. The Anaheim 1 main event featured Justin Barcia on Jason Anderson and Marvin Musquin on Malcolm Stewart. In Oakland, we saw Ryan Breece on Adam Enticknap and this week we’ve got Barcia on Justin Bogle and then Bogle’s retaliation back on Barcia while a lap down. Also, in the LCQ, we saw Alex Ray on Freddie Noren. The new AMA disciplinarian trio of Mike Pelletier, Jeremy Albrecht, and Tim McAdams, who are all at the races, have certainly had their hands full.

I’m fully in favor of this process of having these three guys weigh in on penalties. It sounds much better than what we had before and I’m okay with the DQ and fine for Bogle. That was the right move (or some sort of heavy-handed penalty) because you can’t have guys idling around the infield at lappers dishing out their own frontier justice. I had no problem with the Marv/Mookie and Barcia/Anderson passes, the Breece on 722 one was a little greasy for sure and he got a talking to for that. I didn’t see Barcia on Bogle but Justin Brayton, who was behind it, said it was bad. It does seem that we have had a bit of an “amp’d up” action here, right?

Let’s take a look at the results, shall we?

250SX results

1st | #29 Michael Mosiman | Minneaola, FL |GasGas MC 250F

Nice work by Mosiman who, like Sexton, immediately sheds the label of “fastest guy in his class with no wins.” He did exactly what Sexton did to win his first race although he did have more pressure than Sexton had. Hunter Lawrence really made this one close. Mosiman was our guest on the PulpMX Show on Monday and gave a super interesting, funny, thoughtful interview. As I said on the show a few times, I think Lawrence is Craig’s greatest threat because he’s more consistent and won’t make mistakes, but Mosiman is the only guy that can match CC’s raw speed. Congrats to Mosiman on getting this win.

2nd | #96 Hunter Lawrence | Wesley Chapel, FL | Honda CRF250R

I saw my buddy (and ex-rider of mine for one race) Andy Harrington say on Twitter that Hunter should be reprimanded or something for his move off the start. I couldn’t disagree more. If you look off the start Mosiman isn’t lined up straight and prob went a bit diagonal into Lawrence and that didn’t help. But if you’re Lawrence, you have a good jump and probably feel like you’re good to go to move to inside of the turn. I don’t know, it’s a racing incident to me. Sucks for those dudes that went down though! Are we sure Lawrence wasn’t the fastest guy in San Diego though? He caught Mosiman twice. Full props to Mosiman for sure but Lawrence to me looked like he was a bit faster.

3rd | # 28 Christian Craig | Temecula, CA | Yamaha YZ250F

Great ride for Christian coming from last to a podium spot. He went in with an eight-point lead and had all this crap happen to him and still has a six-point lead, so nothing is an emergency folks. He’s still okay. Big whoops mean big chances for Christian’s success, but he was third overall out of everyone in the segment of the track where the whoops were. I swear he looked like the best guy out of everyone on the track through said whoops. Nothing Craig did in San Diego should make anyone not think of him as the best guy in the class.

4th | #62 Vince Friese | Menifee, CA | Honda CRF250R

I mean, c’mon Vince, what was the master plan to hold back Craig for three or more laps? Did you think that was gonna work? Vince rode well for sure but I didn’t like those moves on Craig, last lap sure do that stuff, but the dude caught him from WAYYYYYY back and has won the first two rounds. Knocking him down isn’t a viable strategy.

5th | #30 Jo Shimoda | Menifee, CA | Kawasaki KX250

We’re all gonna talk about Craig’s ride from last and rightfully so because he was two spots ahead of Jo, but this is also a great ride for Shimoda to get here. He got Mumfy on the last lap to break into the top five.