Results Archive
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 1
Sat Jan 8
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Oakland
Sat Jan 15
Articles
Full Schedule

Listen: PulpMX Fantasy Anaheim 1 Supercross Preview Podcast

January 6, 2022 3:00pm | by:
Listen: PulpMX Fantasy Anaheim 1 Supercross Preview Podcast

Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew preview round one of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and give us their lock of the week for the opening round.

Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy Anaheim 1 Supercross preview podcast file directly or listen to the embed below.

PulpMX Fantasy is free to play but if you want the opportunity to win prizes, sign up for the Championship League. Visit pulpmxfantasy.com to sign up today!

Related: 2022 PulpMX Fantasy AMA Supercross Sign-Ups Now Open

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
February 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The February 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now