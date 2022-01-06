Win a Signed Justin Barcia Troy Lee Designs Helmet

ENTER TO WIN HELMET

On Tuesday we broke the news that Method and DirtStar had teamed up with Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing for their R.I.M. Gen II initiative. It’s a rad new concept and wheel design backed by one of the biggest teams in motocross and supercross.

Of course, teaming with the TLD crew means teaming with Justin Barcia, who is especially stoked on the partnership. “Beyond stoked going into Anaheim 1 having Methods on my race bike,” Barcia said of the R.I.M. Gen II wheels. “They look so trick, everyone is going to be mind-blown when we go out there. My confidence right now is through the roof. I’m going to go out there and race hard, have fun, and also look really cool with Method Race Wheels.”