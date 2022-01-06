SKDA Moto Introduces 2022 U.S. Teams and Riders

Results Archive
January 6, 2022
SKDA Moto has announced its teams and riders for the 2022 U.S. racing season. The Australian-based graphics company is the official graphics partner for the following teams: Fire Power Parts Honda Racing; Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki; Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS; Aje Motorsports/Motul; Muc-Off FXR ClubMX Yamaha; AEO Powersports KTM Racing; FXR/SKDA/JSR Motorsports; Team AllSouth; and Manluk/Rock River Yamaha/Merge Racing. The company will also sponsor the Yamaha Factory Amateur Team and its eight amateur riders, as well as Jerry Robin, retired rider Cole Seely, and more.

Visit https://us.skda.com.au/ for more information.

