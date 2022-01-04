Results Archive
Exhaust Podcast: The Season Preview

Exhaust Podcast The Season Preview

January 4, 2022 11:00am

We're within a week of Anaheim! It's Christmas and New Year's rolled together, and we have over two hours of previews for the new season to get you there via this audio podcast version of our annual Racer X/Monster Energy preview videos. Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, and Jason Thomas discuss everything 2022, with guest appearances from Kris Keefer, Phil Nicoletti, and Justin Brayton.

Thanks to our 2022 Exhaust Podcast sponsors Yoshimura and Leatt.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

Or listen to the podcast in the audio player below.

Watch the preview shows below:

