If you’ve been a regular visitor here at Racer X Online lately you’ve noticed we’ve been running more pieces from one of our contributors, Jamie Guida, or as he’s better known, Darkside. He hosts the MotoXPod Show (look for it wherever you search for pods). For us here at Racer X, Darkside has been digging in deep with privateers in the sport. This week is no different, as he had a chat with Derek Kelley to see about Kelley’s plans for 2022, his path to the pros, and what privateer life is like.

Darkside: What's up, DK? I've known you for a while but for those who don't, where did you grow up and what was your introduction to dirt bikes?

Derek Kelley: I grew up in Boise, Idaho. I grew up trail riding. My dad, Darby, was into that stuff. He did ISDE qualifiers and enduro and trail riding stuff. He got me a bike when I was young, and I got into that. Then I did a little bit of desert riding. Eventually I got introduced to some guys that rode track and it went on from there.

Did you race any off-road competitions?

Yeah! I did a few of those. It wasn't that exciting or challenging for me. The competition wasn't enough. It felt like trail riding by myself.

You mentioned being introduced to motocross by someone. What was that first experience like? Was it what you'd been looking for?

I was actually kind of scared. My dad and I were not used to doing jumps. We were learning together. We picked it up pretty quick. I think I was about six the first time I went to a track and I raced my first national within a year.

How well did your dad pick up on it?

He was a good rider. Once I started racing full time, he dropped everything he was doing, and he was into helping me. He was my biggest supporter. He took it really serious when I was young. I wouldn't have been able to make it as far as I have without him.

You eventually moved to Southern California, correct?

Yeah, for my dad's work. I did most of my amateur 65 and 85 racing out of Idaho. I did Loretta's twice out of Idaho. In 2011 we moved to California.

During those 65 and 85cc years, were you taking it serious? Was a pro career in your thoughts?

I was a late starter for the amateur circuit. At seven or eight I started doing some nationals. I took it serious from there. I was planning on going as far as I could from a young age. Obviously, you never know for sure how far you can go.

Once you started going to Loretta's, what were some of your best experiences?

It's not something I really look back on with enjoyment. It was a lot of rough times. I never rode to my potential, and I had a lot of bike problems. One of my best rides was my last moto there. I ended up fourth in moto three of the 250 Limited B Class. It was a lot of pressure and underperforming. I had more pressure on me at Loretta's than pro racing. The cost is immense, and all the travel from the West Coast is crazy.