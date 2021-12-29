HOSTS: Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, Kris Keefer, Justin Brayton, and Phil Nicoletti

FILM: Travis Marx

EDIT: Kellen Brauer

A lot of hype around all of these guys, Dylan Ferrandis just waxed everyone, straight up, in the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Chase Sexton might have the most heralded riding style and form in the sport, Adam Cianciarulo is mega popular and mega fast, and Aaron Plessinger is on the rise AND just switched to the Red Bull KTM team.

This is all very exciting! As we asked about in show 1, are we reaching a point of the changing of the guard? This is your second episode for our Monster Energy/Racer X Previews of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, and Jason Thomas discuss, along with special guests Phil Nicoletti, Justin Brayton, and Kris Keefer. Brought to you by Monster Energy, Fly Racing, Maxxis, DID, and Maxima.

