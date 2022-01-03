Results Archive
SX Preview Show: Episode 4 - The Round Up

January 3, 2022 11:00am | by: , , , &

HOSTS: Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, and Phil Nicoletti
FILM: Travis Marx
EDIT: Kellen Brauer

#Deepfield comes into play with a big pack of riders looking to surprise in 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, either in career rebuild mode, or career extension mode, and more. The likes of Justin Brayton, Joey Savatgy, Shane McElrath, Max Anstie, Alex Martin, Justin Bogle, Brandon Hartranft and (of course) Kyle Chisholm and more get discussed in our final 450 preview episode for the new year. Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, and Jason Thomas talk about this group, and special guest Phil Nicoletti chimes in on his teammate Martin. 

Brought to you by Monster Energy, Fly Racing, Maxxis, DID, and Maxima.

