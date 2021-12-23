SX Preview Show: Episode 1 - Webb, Tomac, Roczen

December 23, 2021 11:00am | by: , , , , &

HOSTS: Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, Kris Keefer, Justin Brayton, and Phil Nicoletti
FILM: Travis Marx
EDIT: Kellen Brauer

Over the last three seasons, Cooper Webb, Ken Roczen, and Eli Tomac have won 84 percent of the races in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Will they continue to snag the majority of the races and also keep the title in a private duel between them? Will Webb's new bike and riding coach be a step forward or backward? What about Tomac on his new Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing ride? It's all on the table in episode one of our five-part series.

Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, and Jason Thomas discuss, along with special guests Phil Nicoletti, Justin Brayton, and Kris Keefer.

Brought to you by Monster Energy, Fly Racing, Maxxis, DID, and Maxima.

