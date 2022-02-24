The big talking point from the 2022 Minneapolis Supercross was Chase Sexton's crash while leading the 450SX main event. It was a crash all to similar to ones we've seen recently but the force involved was incredible to see as it bent Sexton's front wheel as well. We dissect that crash, Jason Anderson's slick tire tap out of turn one, Malcolm Stewart's slide out, and more.

We also look closely at how Austin Forkner used body positioning to grab the holeshot in the 250SX main event and how Jett Lawrence's pass for the lead showed maturity for both he and Forkner as they raced clean. All that and more on this edition of Race Examination.

Video courtesy of Feld Motor Sports.

ABOUT ON X OFFROAD

Know where to go with the #1 off-road GPS app. Access 500,000+ miles of trails and roads, open dates and public lands. Zoom in to find trails and off-roading areas in all 50 states. Easily view public lands like national parks, BLM and National Forests. Heading out of service? Save maps for offline use. We have you covered. Find your zone on the map and download to access trail details, public land boundaries, and Waypoints. You can also track your location and trips without service.

ON X OFFROAD APP