Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 3
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Justin Barcia
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Vince Friese
  3. Michael Mosiman
GNCC
Big Buck
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Supercross
Minneapolis
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Austin Forkner
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 26
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Feb 27
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 5
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 5
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Mar 6
Racer X Films: Minneapolis Race Examination

February 24, 2022 12:30pm | by:

The big talking point from the 2022 Minneapolis Supercross was Chase Sexton's crash while leading the 450SX main event. It was a crash all to similar to ones we've seen recently but the force involved was incredible to see as it bent Sexton's front wheel as well. We dissect that crash, Jason Anderson's slick tire tap out of turn one, Malcolm Stewart's slide out, and more.

We also look closely at how Austin Forkner used body positioning to grab the holeshot in the 250SX main event and how Jett Lawrence's pass for the lead showed maturity for both he and Forkner as they raced clean. All that and more on this edition of Race Examination.

Video courtesy of Feld Motor Sports.

