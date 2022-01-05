What did Kenny do to step up this year?

“I actually ended up going to Europe this year to catch up with some family. More of a business trip rather than just pleasure,” said Roczen. “I went over to the APC training facility, which are the Red Bull guys in Austria. That was awesome. Obviously, I’ve had history with them. Back in the GP’s, that’s where I always used to go a few times a year and did a bunch of my training and testing stuff. We had some great fun there. They have just upped it a whole other level when it comes to the performance side of things and really have a specialist in every category. So, I really, really enjoyed going back there. For us, it was basically just going back to the basics on the training sides of things. I was super covered schedule-wise. Me and Blake looked at it like a collab a little bit. A couple of changes going on there, which is all great. I saw a doctor over there to try and get some more things figured out and that did really, really well. Everything was going to plan until mid-December. I came down with a gnarly sickness, for some reason. Kind of still battling the effects of it a little bit. It wasn’t COVID, but still battling the effects a little bit which kind of threw a wrench in our program for this December. That was a bit of a struggle. At the same time, I honestly kind of revived myself a little bit. I had a really good year in 2021. I just really made the sport my hobby again and training and everything. It just felt really good to go back to having fun and spending a lot of time at the track and trying to work on my craft a little bit.”

Roczen had an all-new CRF450R to work with last year. It looked like it worked well from the get-go, however, Roczen says they’ve made strides for year two.

“I feel like whether you’ve been on a motorcycle for a long time or not, we always want to try and get better. I’ve had my problems last year as well with the motorcycle that I wasn’t too stoked on,” he says. “You try and work on it again. It’s really never perfect, but it’s about making it work and getting it consistent on every part of the track. Same thing with this year. Overall, the testing side of things just takes up so much time. You can’t only just be testing and then before you know it the off-season is over and you haven’t done any laps. So, you’ve got to just try and find a happy medium. That doesn’t always mean that we are getting better and better and all of a sudden everything is great. We always every day try and better ourselves. You’ve got to explore other directions than what you usually go with and hope to find something that clears the issue from the year before.