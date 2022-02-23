250SX Results

1 | #18 | Jett Lawrence | Wesley Chapel, FL | Honda CRF250R

A real calm day for THE JETT. He was outside the top ten in the heat and just calmly moved past a lot of good guys to get second. He never looked frazzled or whatever. In the main he got by Forkner on lap one and did exactly what he needed to do to win the opener. It honestly looked easy for THE JETT. The rest of the competition should be a bit worried because he definitely had another gear if he needed it. Calm, steady, easy, and very, very fast—that was THE JETT at the opener.

2 | #33 | Austin Forkner | Richards, MO | Kawasaki KX250

Forkner rode well in the main, it looks like his starts are back and he got on the podium on a race for the first time in a year. I’m not sure if you’ve noticed, but this is a big year for Austin in SX. If he scores more than 135 points he’s got to go to 450s, so it’s win or bust if he wants to get a premier ride. One of the things that I’ve been critical of Forkner for over the years is he rides with too much emotion. He lets passes or lappers or whatever affect him on the track, and to see him almost go down in a big way with Nicoletti in the heat after Phil passed him cleanly made me wonder if maybe he’s not got control of his emotions just yet? That can lead to bad things, as he knows. Anyway, when it came to the main he was very in control, very steady, and got second. A good night.

3 | #48 | Cameron McAdoo | Sioux City, IA | Kawasaki KX250

It’s not easy to fight off JMart late in the race but that’s what RAM IT did. He got caught but didn’t flinch on his way to a podium. He rode very well and didn’t, as far as I could see, have any “incidents” out there which is always a good thing. I have a lot of respect for Cam, I think he’s a good dude, well spoken, appreciative of his opportunity in the sport, and I hope he does well, so sue me.

4 | #6 | Jeremy Martin | Rochester, MN | Yamaha YZ250F

I spoke with JMart on Friday and he was definitely feeling the pressure to get into the mix in this series after missing all of SX last year. I got the feeling he just wanted to get through the series in one piece, grab some wins and be competitive the whole way. And then as he said, maybe he just moves up to 450 without a title. I think he’s got to be happy, not massively stoked, but happy with the opener. He passed Hampshire and caught up to McAdoo as well. This pack seemed pretty closely matched.

5 | #24 |RJ Hampshire | Minneola, FL | Husqvarna FC 250

RJ after the race was perplexed on how he started cramping and had issues breathing, saying multiple times that he couldn’t figure it out. He’ll take the heat race win and the fifth for sure, but it seems that he and other riders/people, were affected by the carbon monoxide issues in the building. Hampshire was definitely confused on why he felt the way he did.