Just six days away from the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross opener and tonight on the PulpMX Show, presented by Motosport.com, Fly Racing, and DeCal Works, we’ll try to break it all down for you. Host Steve Matthes will welcome in Vital MX’s Michael Lindsey to talk SX and more.

Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence will call in to update us all on his prep for the East Coast, the new team manager, his big press conference with his brother The Jett this week, and more.

Motosport.com is back on-board with us for this year and also back with “Filthy” Phil Nicoletti as a personal deal as he makes his return to SX on the Muc-Off Club MX team. We’ll have Scott from Motosport.com on as well as Phil to talk A1, the sponsorship package he’s gotten from Motosport.com, and more.

Steve Westfall just announced that he’ll be leaving the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team as team manager sometime next month or so and we’ll have “Scuba” on to talk about that decision, what’s next for him, highlights of his on the team, and more.

The Kicker AMA Arenacross series is also kicking off this weekend and we’ll have the owner of the series, Tod Hammock, on to tell us more about the series, what’s it about, who’s in it, the TV package, and more.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guys Tits or Tallon will do their best to get it answered on the Motosport.com Tweet at Tits segment.

We’ll also do the Race Tech Rant, and our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment.

